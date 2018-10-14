Marc Leishman dominates on way to CIMB Classic win

Here’s a recap of the final round of the CIMB Classic at TPC Kuala Lumpur.

WINNER: Marc Leishman got hot early in the round yet again, and this time it pushed him far out in front.

The Aussie, who began Sunday tied for the lead, used a run of four consecutive birdies from Nos. 2-5 to take command. He was 6 under in his first 10 holes and ultimately fired a 7-under 65 as he cruised to a 26-under 262 total and a five-shot victory.

The 262 total tied the tournament record set by Justin Thomas in 2015, and this is Leishman’s fourth victory on the PGA Tour.

Leishman last won on the PGA Tour at last year’s BMW Championship, another dominant performance. The 34-year-old is coming off a solid but unspectacular campaign in which he finished runner-up twice and missed just three cuts. He made the Tour Championship but never threatened for the FedEx Cup crown.

With a win already, this season could certainly be different.

Leishman’s run began with a second-round 62 in which he birdied six of his last eight holes. His third-round run got started sooner, as he opened that day birdie-birdie-eagle and was 6 under in his first seven on the way to a Saturday 67.

He had 23 birdies and an eagle over his final 54 holes.

JUST MISSED: This was Leishman’s from early Sunday on. Three players finished a distant second: Those would be Emiliano Grillo, Chesson Hadley and Bronson Burgoon. Justin Thomas, a two-time champion here, closed in 64 to jump to a tie for fifth at 20 under. Gary Woodland, a 54-hole co-leader, also placed in that spot following a final-round 71.

SHOT OF THE DAY: It was basically over after this one dropped…

SHORT SHOTS: Shubhankar Sharma, another 54-hole co-leader, also fell on the final day. His closing 72 pushed him back to a tie for 10th at 19 under. … Paul Casey finished in a tie for 13th at 18 under. … Kevin Tway, who earned his first PGA Tour win last week, posts a solid follow-up performance with a T-27 at 13 under. … Defending champion Pat Perez closes in 74 to place T-63 at 4 under.

WHAT’S NEXT: The Tour heads to the CJ Cup in South Korea next week.