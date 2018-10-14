Digital Edition
Pro golf schedule: Week of Oct. 15-21, 2018

JEJU, SOUTH KOREA - OCTOBER 20: Justin Thomas of the United States hits his tee shot on the 3rd hole during the second round of the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges on October 20, 2017 in Jeju, South Korea. (Photo by Matt Roberts/Getty Images) Matt Roberts/Getty Images



Here is the upcoming professional golf schedule for the week of Oct. 15-21, 2018:

PGA Tour

What: The CJ Cup @Nine Bridges
When: Oct. 18-21
Where: The Club at Nine Bridges, Jeju Island, Korea

LPGA Tour

What: Buick LPGA
When: Oct. 18-21
Where: Qizhong Garden Golf Club, Shanghai, China

European Tour

What: Andalucia Masters
When: Oct. 18-21
Where: Valderrama Golf Course, Cadiz, Spain

PGA Tour Champions

What: Dominion Charity Classic
When: Oct. 19-21
Where: James River Course, Richmond, Va. Gwk

