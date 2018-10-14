Pro golf schedule: Week of Oct. 15-21, 2018

Here is the upcoming professional golf schedule for the week of Oct. 15-21, 2018:
PGA Tour
What: The CJ Cup @Nine Bridges
When: Oct. 18-21
Where: The Club at Nine Bridges, Jeju Island, Korea
LPGA Tour
What: Buick LPGA
When: Oct. 18-21
Where: Qizhong Garden Golf Club, Shanghai, China
European Tour
What: Andalucia Masters
When: Oct. 18-21
Where: Valderrama Golf Course, Cadiz, Spain
PGA Tour Champions
What: Dominion Charity Classic
When: Oct. 19-21
Where: James River Course, Richmond, Va. Gwk
