Pro golf schedule: Week of Oct. 15-21, 2018

Here is the upcoming professional golf schedule for the week of Oct. 15-21, 2018:

PGA Tour

What: The CJ Cup @Nine Bridges

When: Oct. 18-21

Where: The Club at Nine Bridges, Jeju Island, Korea

LPGA Tour

What: Buick LPGA

When: Oct. 18-21

Where: Qizhong Garden Golf Club, Shanghai, China

European Tour

What: Andalucia Masters

When: Oct. 18-21

Where: Valderrama Golf Course, Cadiz, Spain

PGA Tour Champions

What: Dominion Charity Classic

When: Oct. 19-21

Where: James River Course, Richmond, Va. Gwk