Scoreboard: Oct. 8-14, 2018

Here is a look at scores, statistics and rankings from the week in golf:
PGA Tour
CIMB Classic
TPC Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Oct. 11-14
Winner: Marc Leishman | Full results, earnings
• • •
European Tour
Sky Sports British Masters
Walton Heath GC, Surrey, England, Oct. 11-14
Winner: Eddie Pepperell | Full results, earnings
• • •
LPGA
LPGA KEB Hana Bank Championship
Sky 72 GC Ocean Course, Incheon, South Korea, Oct. 11-14
Winner: In Gee Chun | Full results, earnings
• • •
PGA Tour Champions
SAS Championship
Prestonwood CC, Cary, N.C., Oct. 12-14
Winner: Bernhard Langer | Full results
• • •
Other pro tours
- Asian Tour: UMA CNS Open Golf Championship
- Japan Tour: Japan Open Golf Championship
- Challenge Tour: Hainan Open
- PGA Tour Latinoamerica: Volvo Abierto de Chile
- PGA Tour of Australasia: Victorian PGA Championship
- PGA Tour China: Clearwater Bay Open
- Asian Development Tour: PGM CCM Championship
• • •
College
Men
- Big 12 Match Play Championship
- Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate
- Intercollegiate at The Grove
- Paintbrush Invitational
- Alister MacKenzie Invitational
- Health Plan Mountaineer Invitational
- Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate
- Jack Nicklaus Invitational
Women
- Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational
- Illini Invitational at Medinah
- UConn Invitational at GreatHorse
- Shirley Spork EMU Invitational
• • •
Standings
• • •
Money leaders
• • •
Comments