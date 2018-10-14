Digital Edition
Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Scoreboard: Oct. 8-14, 2018

Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

Scoreboard: Oct. 8-14, 2018

Digital Edition

Scoreboard: Oct. 8-14, 2018

Here is a look at scores, statistics and rankings from the week in golf:

PGA Tour

CIMB Classic

TPC Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Oct. 11-14

Winner: Marc Leishman | Full results, earnings

• • •

European Tour

Sky Sports British Masters

Walton Heath GC, Surrey, England, Oct. 11-14

Winner: Eddie Pepperell | Full results, earnings

• • •

LPGA

LPGA KEB Hana Bank Championship

Sky 72 GC Ocean Course, Incheon, South Korea, Oct. 11-14

Winner: In Gee Chun | Full results, earnings

• • •

PGA Tour Champions

SAS Championship

Prestonwood CC, Cary, N.C., Oct. 12-14

Winner: Bernhard Langer | Full results

• • •

Other pro tours

• • •

College

Men

Women

• • •

Standings

• • •

Money leaders

• • •

Rankings

, , Digital Edition

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Digital Edition
Home