The Forecaddie: More insight into the Brooks Koepka-Dustin Johnson 'fight'

The Forecaddie has tried to resolve several leftover mysteries from the 2018 Ryder Cup. We will probably never know why Jim Furyk sent out Phil Mickelson in foursomes play or what Europe was thinking with those burnt-orange sweaters. But judging by the questions Brooks Koepka is getting over his friendship with Dustin Johnson, The Man Out Front is pretty sure this is the only Ryder Cup mystery fans care about.

The questions arose following a Telegraph report of Sunday-night fighting between the two while they stopped in at the European team’s victory party. The Forecaddie has asked around and thanks to two eyewitnesses, can confirm Koepka’s assertion that there are no issues between his gym buddy and good friend Johnson. Turns out, Koepka may be up for Nobel Peace Prize consideration down the road since TMOF hears he was preventing his pal getting into a more serious brouhaha with someone at the party.

While Koepka might have been the subject of DJ ire for a few seconds after intervening, the light tussling between them understandably led to multiple eyewitnesses confirming the Telegraph report of a fight between them to Golf Digest. But The Forecaddie’s ears, and even Furyk in a Golf Channel interview last week, confirmed Koepka was acting as a friend in getting Johnson to cool off. Koepka, the U.S. Open and PGA Champion and probably the only person capable of corralling Johnson, ushered him off to a cab for a late-night fresh air spin around Versailles and away from the Ryder Cup team hotel bedlam.

So who was Johnson so mad at?

Always a big teddy bear whenever TMOF has been around him, it took something fairly extreme to get Johnson so fired up. A story has circulated around golf circles that European team member Tyrrell Hatton was the culprit, but The Forecaddie hears he was already too deep into a night of partying and never anywhere near Johnson. Hatton later admitted to Sky Sports he woke up the next day on his bathroom floor after hitting the sauce a little too hard, so TMOF is confident in crossing him off the list of subjects.

Other names have surfaced as reasons for Johnson’s ire but The Forecaddie will protect the presumed-innocent until better details and clearer memories come forward. This means the real mystery of this Ryder Cup may just remain with Johnson and Koepka. But hey, that’s what friends are for. Gwk