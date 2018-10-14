Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Winner's Bag: Marc Leishman, CIMB Classic

Marc Leishman's Callaway equipment David Dusek/Golfweek

Equipment

A list of the clubs Marc Leishman used to win the PGA Tour’s 2018 CIMB Classic:

DRIVER: Callaway Rogue (9 degrees), with Fujikura 757 Evolution shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: Callaway Rogue Sub Zero (15, 18 degrees), with Fujikura Motore Speeder VC Tour Spec 9.2 X shafts

IRONS: Callaway X Forged 2018 (3-9), with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 130X shafts

WEDGES: Callaway Mac Daddy 4 (48, 54 degrees), Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (58 degrees), with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 130X shafts

PUTTER: Odyssey Versa #1 Wide Red

BALL: Callaway Chrome Soft X

