Laura Davies takes first-round lead in Senior LPGA Championship

England’s Laura Davies shot 4-under 68 Monday to take a a one-shot lead in Round 1 of the Senior LPGA Championship.

Davies, a four-time major winner on the LPGA, was poised to take a bigger lead before dropping back with bogeys at the par-4 17th and par-5 18th.

Juli Inkster, Maria McBride and Liselotte Neumann are T-2 and one back entering Friday’s second round at the Pete Dye Course in French Lick, Ind.

Davies is looking for her second victory of the year after cruising to a 10-shot win in the inaugural U.S. Senior Women’s Open this summer at Chicago Golf Club. She shot 4-under 32 on the front nine Monday with two birdies and an eagle at the par-5 seventh. Davies added two birdies at 11 and 12 to get to 6 under on the round prior to the bogey-bogey finish.

Inkster also made bogey at the par-4 17th but finished strong with an eagle at 18 to move into a tie for second. She finished runner-up behind Davies at the U.S. Senior Women’s Open and has a chance to turn the tables this week. The 2017 Solheim Cup captain missed out on the inaugural Senior LPGA Championship last year because she was working as a broadcaster for the 2017 U.S. Women’s Open.

Neumann bounced back in a big way after a bogey-bogey start, with no further blemishes and five birdies on the card over her last 16 holes. She finished T-6 at Chicago Golf Club, 19 shots behind Davies.

Australia’s Jane Crafter is solo fifth and two shots back after a 2-under 70. Americans Moira Dunn-Bohls, Jackie Gallagher-Smith and Vicki Goetze-Ackerman are T-6 at 1 under.

Trish Johnson won this event a year ago, when it became the first ever senior women’s major. She’s T-14 after a 1-over 73 Monday that included two birdies and three bogeys.

Davies tees off at 12:38 p.m. ET Tuesday for Round 2 of the 54-hole tournament.