Club: Ping Sigma 2 putters

Price: $215-$235

Specs: Two-piece grooved face insert, adjustable-length shaft and nine different head styles

Available: Nov. 1 (pre-sale Oct.15)

The Goal

With the Sigma 2 line, Ping combines of new materials in its True Roll face insert with an easy-to-use mechanism to improve fit for better performance on the greens.

The Scoop

When it comes to finding the perfect driver, smart golfers know that they need to get a club that fits their swing, maximizes their strengths and helps to reduce the effects of their shortcomings. The same holds true when it comes to putters, and while you will use your putter more than twice as often as your driver during a typical round, few players take the time to make sure their putter fits their stroke. But with the new Sigma 2 family of putters, Ping is making it easier than ever to get the ideal putter into your hands.

At first glance, the putters appear to be very similar to their predecessors, the Sigma putters, but at the top of each club, you will see a hole in the grip that is the key to a new adjustable-length shaft system. By inserting a small torque wrench that comes with each putter, golfers and fitters can make any Sigma 2 as short as 32″ or as long as 36″. Each complete turn of the wrench changes the length by a 1/4″, so finding the ideal length that will position your eyes directly over the ball as you address it is a lot easier.

The variable-depth grooves in the True Roll face insert will look familiar to many golfers. The grooves are deeper in the center of the hitting area and shallower in the heel and toe area because Ping engineers learned that deeper grooves slow a putt down more than shallow grooves. By adding the deep grooves to the middle of the face, Ping as normalized the hitting surface, so solidly-hit putts and those that are slightly mis-hit roll about the same distance.

While the face may look the same, it is made using two different materials that have different firmnesses. The outer layer, which you can see and that hits the ball, is much softer to provide better feel on short putts. It has been affixed over an inner layer that is harder, so on long putts golfer will feel a more-solid impact and, according to Ping, benefit from enhanced distance control.

To make it easy to find a Sigma 2 putter that is ideally balanced to match your stroke type, each of the nine putters comes with a shaft band that designates the putting stroke it is designed to enhance.

Golfers with a strongly-arced stroke will want to try the Tyne 4 mallet and the ZB2, while golfers who make a straight putting stroke will likely prefer the Valor, Tyne and Fetch mallets, as well as the Kushin C blade. For players who have a slightly-arced stroke, Ping offers the Anser, Arna and Wolverine H.

All of the Ping Sigma 2 putters are available in either a chrome or dark finish with contrasting alignment lines.