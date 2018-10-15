Suspect charged with killing Iowa State golfer Celia Barquin Arozamena pleads not guilty

Collin Richards pled not guilty to first-degree murder last week after being charged in the stabbing death of former Iowa State golfer Celia Barquin Arozamena.

Richards, 22, will stand trial Jan. 15 in Story County, Iowa and is facing life without parole if convicted.

Richards is accused of attacking Barquin Arozamena last month while she was playing golf at Coldwater Golf Links in Ames, Iowa. Barquin Arozamena was found dead with multiple stab wounds.

Authorities have since seized multiple items of clothing that police said contained apparent blood stains and found three knives that could have been connected to the killing, according to the Des Moines Register.

Richards was apprehended by police and discovered with several lacerations on his face and hands. Police have described him as a drifter who was staying near the course.

Barquin Arozamena was the 2018 Big 12 individual champion and a three-time First-Team All-Big 12 selection. The 22-year-old was finishing her civil engineering degree at Iowa State during the fall semester.

She was remembered by teammates and coaches for her caring nature and competitiveness. A Spain native, Barquin Arozamena was honored by members of the European Ryder Cup team last month during the matches at Le Golf National in Paris.

“We are all devastated,” Iowa state coach Christie Martens said. “Celia was a beautiful person who was loved by all her teammates and friends. She loved Iowa State and was an outstanding representative for our school. We will never forget her competitive drive to be the best and her passion for life.”