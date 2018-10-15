Gear: TaylorMade P760 irons

Price: $1,399.99 with True Temper Dynamic Gold 120 shafts and Golf Pride Tour Velvet 360 grips

Specs: Forged 1025 carbon steel body with SUS630 stainless steel face

Available: Nov. 2

The Goal

The P760 irons were designed for better players, blending more distance and forgiveness in the long and mid irons with control-oriented scoring clubs.

The Scoop

In 2009, TaylorMade released the Burner irons and touted that each club was designed slightly differently, so long irons would hit the ball higher and far but smoothly transition into short irons that were more control oriented. Those clubs were for mid- and higher-handicap players, but the same philosophy has been applied to the new P760 irons for better players.

Replacing both the P750 and P770 irons in TaylorMade’s lineup, the P760 3-iron through 7-iron feature a body forged from soft carbon steel and a thin face made from a stronger SUS630 stainless steel.

Welding the pieces together creates a hollow chamber inside the head that is filled with Speed Foam, a lightweight material that supports the face without reducing its ability to flex at the moment of impact. That’s critical, because while the foam reduces unwanted vibrations and enhances feel, it is the increased efficiency in the face that should give good players more distance on their long and mid irons.

The 3-, 4- and 5-irons have larger inner chambers and more Speed Foam, while the 6- and 7-irons have less, which smooths the transition into the solid-bodied 8-iron through attack wedge.

TaylorMade made the P760 irons for better players, so while it may be a progressive set from a performance standpoint, the blade lengths remain compact, the toplines are thin and the offset is minimal because that is what many accomplished players like to see.

The lofts of the P760 irons are traditional, with the 3-iron at 19.5 degrees and the pitching wedge at 46 degrees. Many better players will appreciate that because it should prevent excessively large distance gaps.