The Forecaddie: Johnny Miller to retire; Paul Azinger replacing him in NBC booth, will still work for Fox

After 29 years, Johnny Miller is going to retire as NBC’s lead golf announcer and will be replaced by Paul Azinger, The Forecaddie has learned. In a fascinating twist that may have been inspired by Alex Rodriguez’s split time on ESPN and Fox baseball coverage this year, Azinger will remain on Fox Sports broadcasts of the U.S. Open and U.S. Women’s Open while taking the NBC seat vacated by Miller. An announcement is set for as early as Tuesday.

The Man Out Front is positively delirious at the news on many levels, even as it’ll be hard to say goodbye to Miller. In Azinger, NBC/Golf Channel is getting the one voice in the game with comparable wisdom and ability to launch a hot-take in effortless fashion. Mostly The Forecaddie is just happy that family man and great guy Miller sounds ready to enjoy less time on the road.

“It’s been 50 years on the road, and part of me is saying, ‘That’s enough,’” Miller, 71, said at the recent Safeway Open media day in Napa where he resides and holds a stake in Silverado Resort.

Azinger, who turns 59 in January and is a 12-time PGA Tour winner, shares Miller’s knowledge of the swing, course setup and an innate ability to unleash criticism that has made him television’s other standout golf analyst. Like Miller, Azinger is never afraid to suggest a player may be feeling the pressure without also feeling the empathy of having been there himself as a former major champion.

Miller’s current contract runs out at the 2019 Waste Management Open, an NBC broadcast this year while CBS is handling Super Bowl 53 in Atlanta. As a former winner in Phoenix who enjoyed some of his greatest moments there, it’s a natural place for Miller to say goodbye. While TMOF will miss the voice of golf’s greatest TV analyst, the perfect replacement will make the transition just a little bit easier.