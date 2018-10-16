A closer look at FootJoy's 1857 collection of luxury golf shoes, apparel

In May, Golfweek provided an in-depth look at FootJoy’s 1857 collection, specifically the ultra-premium footwear inspired by the handmade shoemaking process practiced by Fredrick Packard.

Now, FootJoy’s 1857 collection, which was made to honor FootJoy’s heritage, is available to the public on fj1857.com.

Here’s a closer look at several items from the unique offering of classic luxury golf shoes and apparel:

Shield Tip

$750

This classic golf shoe is made with calfskin leather using Goodyear welted construction. Also features full leather linings and outsole, cork underlay cushioning and exquisite details and finishes.

Wing Tip Suede

$475

A fun and versatile off-the-course shoe made from full-grain suede leather with a Silowelt construction. Also features full leather linings and outsole, cork underlay cushioning and exquisite details and finishes.

Double Monk Strap

$595

All the great features of the shield tip, but in a dress shoe.

Premium Leather Glove

$75

This glove is made with authentic tanned Pittards leather that features a soft and supple feel, and consistent and precision fit. Provides all-climate grip performance and includes tailored leather binding and reinforced seams, plus a soft-milled embossed FJ leather tab. Includes an FJ1857 ball marker.

Stretch Cotton Plaid Woven

$165

A classic button-down collared shirt made with premium fabric (90-percent cotton and 10-percent spandex) and understated details. Features yarn-dyed plaid with multiple colors, adjustable button cuffs and genuine shell buttons.

Cashmere Hoodie Sweater

$395

A heavy knit cashmere sweater made of 92-percent cashmere, 6-percent nylon and 2-percent spandex, it features a double-layer hood, pass-through pockets, rib waistband and cuffs, and more.

Full-Zip Quilted Vest

$325

This multi-tasking vest, made with 84-percent nylon and 16-percent polyurethane, features a woven stretch shell, cotton-blend lining, two-way full-zip placket, zipper front pockets and rib-knit trim and side panels.