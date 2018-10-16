Giant alligator 'Chubbs' caught again on video at Florida golf course

Chubbs is back.

A monstrous, 15-foot-long alligator, Chubbs made a public return to the Buffalo Creek Golf Course in Palmetto, Fla., over the weekend.

Golfer Sage Stryczny spotted him on the course and shot video of his encounter, according to FoxNews13.com.

Chubbs is a long-time resident of the course and is not considered a nuisance.

“He doesn’t hurt anybody. He’s got a giant reservoir to go to,” course general manager Ken Powell told FOX 13. “If you’re on foot, you don’t want to be that close.”

Golfer Charles Helm captured Chubbs on video in 2016, in a clip that went viral.

“That is the biggest freaking alligator I’ve ever seen in my life,” he said on the clip, calling it a “monster.”