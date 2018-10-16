Johnny Miller: Golf and broadcast career by the numbers

Johnny Miller will be walking away from the golf telecasts on NBC and Golf Channel next year, ending his 30-year run with the networks at the Waste Management Open in Phoenix in February.

He will be replaced by Paul Azinger.

“When NBC Sports approached me 30 years ago about a move to TV, I never could have imagined how it would lead to so many lasting relationships and countless memories made alongside a team of talented friends, both in front of and behind the camera,” Miller said in the wake of a Golfweek report that broke the news of his retirement. “I’m forever grateful to my family for their support during this fulfilling chapter of my life. As I say farewell to the 18th tower, I look forward to spending more time alongside my wife Linda, our children, and our 24 grandchildren. Soon it will officially be Miller time.”

Miller was named lead analyst of NBC Sports’ golf broadcast team in 1990.

Johnny Miller by the numbers

Here’s a breakdown of Miller’s life, playing and broadcasting career by the numbers:

1: Olympic broadcast for NBC (2016 Rio)

2: U.S. Ryder Cups won as a player (1975, 1981)

2: Majors won (1973 U.S. Open, 1976 Open Championship)

3: Open Championship broadcasts for NBC

6: Children

8: Emmy Award nominees for “Outstanding Sports Personality – Sports Event Analyst”

9: Presidents Cup broadcasts for NBC

14: Ryder Cup broadcasts for NBC

20: U.S. Open broadcasts for NBC

19: Masters played. He was runner-up three times (1971, 1975 and 1981).

20: Number of consecutive years – as of 2019 – he has sat next to Dan Hicks in the NBC/Golf Channel booth on No. 18.

24: Grandchildren

25: PGA Tour victories

29: Players Championship broadcasts for NBC

30 +: Number of golf courses he helped design

63: Score to win in the final round of 1973 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club. It was the lowest round to win a major until it was tied by Henrik Stenson at The Open in 2016.

74: Majors played

1969: Year he graduated from Brigham Young University, turned pro and married to Linda Miller

1974: Named Player of the Year

1976: Year he beat Seve Ballesteros and Jack Nicklaus at to win The Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.

1990: Year of first NBC broadcast (Bob Hope Desert Classic: Jan. 18-21)

1998: Year inducted into World Golf Hall of Fame

2019: Year of farewell broadcast (Waste Management Phoenix Open: Jan. 31-Feb. 3.

$353,201: Earnings in 1974, when he was the PGA Tour’s top money-winner

(Sources: NBC/Golf Channel, Golfweek files)