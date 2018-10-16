Laura Davies takes two-shot lead entering final round of Senior LPGA Championship

Laura Davies is 18 holes away from her second senior major win of the year.

The England native shot 2-under 70 Tuesday in Round 2 of the Senior LPGA Championship to take a two-shot lead over Brandie Burton ahead of Wednesday’s third and final round at the Pete Dye Course in French Lick, Ind.

Davies won four majors during her LPGA career and also won the inaugural U.S. Senior Women’s Open by 10 shots in July at Chicago Golf Club.

She shot 4-under 68 in Monday’s opening round but didn’t get the start she was looking for in Round 2. Davies made bogey at the par-4 first and par-3 fourth hole to start the day 2 over, but she quickly bounced back with a birdie at five.

Davies was bogey-free over her final 14 holes and made four birdies, getting to 6 under on the week.

Burton began the day six shots off the lead but worked her way into contention Tuesday with the low round of the tournament thus far, a 6-under 66 to get into the final pairing Wednesday. Her bogey-free round included two birdies on the front nine and four on the back.

Silvia Cavalleri and Jane Crafter are T-3 and three shots off the lead at 3 under for the week. Helen Alfredsson, Liselotte Neumann and Michele Redman are T-5 at 2 under.

Davies, Burton and Cavalleri tee off for Wednesday’s third and final round at 12:43 p.m. ET.