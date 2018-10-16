The PGA Tour continues its 2018 Asian Swing this week with the CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges on Jeju Island in Korea. The golf tournament begins Wednesday night in the United States and Thursday morning local time.

Defending champion Justin Thomas is part of a featured group that includes 2018 Player of the Year Brooks Koepka and local favorite Sungjae Im, who played on this course as a boy. Thomas finished T5 at the CIMB Classic in Malaysia last week.

This will be Koepka’s first event on the PGA Tour 2018-19 schedule.

Marc Leishman, the CIMB Classic winner last week, will be paired with Si Woo Kim and Ernie Els. Leishman finished second here last year to Thomas in a playoff.

The time on Jeju Island is 12 hours ahead of New York.

Round 1 Pairings, Tee Times – Wednesday

(All times Eastern)

1st Tee

7:45 p.m. – Louis Oosthuizen, Ryan Palmer Doyeob Mun

7:55 p.m. – Jason Kokrak. Byeong Hun, Tae Hee Lee South Korea

8:05 p.m. – Brendan Steele, Danny Willett, Stewart Cink

8:15 p.m. – Kyle Stanley, Rod Pampling, Alex Noren

8:25 p.m. – Patton Kizzire, Cameron Smith, Kevin Chappell

8:35 p.m. – Billy Horschel, Scott Piercy, Brian Harman

8:45 p.m. – Nick Watney, Joaquin Niemann, Hyungjoon Lee

8:55 p.m. – Chesson Hadley, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Minchel Choi

9:05 p.m. – Brian Gay, C.T. Pan, Dong Seop Maeng

9:15 p.m. – Marc Leishman, Si Woo Kim, Ernie Els

9:25 p.m. – Jason Day, Hideki Matsuyama, Adam Scott

9:35 p.m. – Kevin Tway, Austin Cook, Xander Schauffele

9:45 p.m. – J.B. Holmes, Jamie Lovemark, Shubhankar Sharma

10th Tee

7:45 p.m. – Beau Hossler, Peter Uihlein, Kyoung-Hoon Lee

7:55 p.m. – Charley Hoffman, Tyrrell Hatton, Hyun-woo Ryu

8:05 p.m. – Ted Potter, Jr., Pat Perez, Charles Howell III

8:15 p.m. – Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im

8:25 p.m. – Michael Kim, Ian Poulter, Gary Woodland

8:35 p.m. – Branden Grace, Charl Schwartzel, Emiliano Grillo

8:45 p.m. – Ryan Moore, Abraham Ancer, Sanghyun Park South

8:55 p.m. – James Hahn, Reavie Scottsdale, Joel Dahmen

9:05 p.m. – Graeme McDowell, J.J. Spaun, Keith Mitchell

9:15 p.m. – Kevin Na, Brice Garnett, Adam Hadwin

9:25 p.m. – Andrew Putnam, Paul Casey, Jimmy Walker

9:35 p.m. – Brandt Snedeker, Ryan Armour, Jason Dufner

9:45 p.m. – Brian Stuard, Sung Kang, Whee Kim

Round 2 Pairings, Tee Times – Thursday

1st Tee

7:45 p.m. – James Hahn, Reavie Scottsdale, Joel Dahmen

7:55 p.m. – Graeme McDowell, J.J. Spaun, Keith Mitchell

8:05 p.m. – Kevin Na, Brice Garnett, Adam Hadwin

8:15 p.m. – Andrew Putnam, Paul Casey, Jimmy Walker

8:25 p.m. – Brandt Snedeker, Ryan Armour, Jason Dufner

8:35 p.m. – Brian Stuard, Sung Kang, Whee Kim

8:45 p.m. – Beau Hossler, Peter Uihlein, Kyoung-Hoon Lee

8:55 p.m. – Charley Hoffman, Tyrrell Hatton, Hyun-woo Ryu

9:05 p.m. – Ted Potter, Jr., Pat Perez, Charles Howell III

9:15 p.m. – Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im

9:25 p.m. – Michael Kim, Ian Poulter, Gary Woodland

9:35 p.m. – Branden Grace, Charl Schwartzel, Emiliano Grillo

9:45 p.m. – Ryan Moore, Abraham Ancer, Sanghyun Park South

10th Tee

7:45 p.m. – Chesson Hadley, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Minchel Choi

7:55 p.m. – Brian Gay, C.T. Pan, Dong Seop Maeng

8:05 p.m. – Marc Leishman, Si Woo Kim, Ernie Els

8:15 p.m. – Jason Day, Hideki Matsuyama, Adam Scott

8:25 p.m. – Kevin Tway, Austin Cook, Xander Schauffele

8:35 p.m. – J.B. Holmes, Jamie Lovemark, Shubhankar Sharma

8:45 p.m. – Louis Oosthuizen, Ryan Palmer Doyeob Mun

8:55 p.m. – Jason Kokrak. Byeong Hun, Tae Hee Lee South Korea

9:05 p.m. – Brendan Steele, Danny Willett, Stewart Cink

9:15 p.m. – Kyle Stanley, Rod Pampling, Alex Noren

9:25 p.m. – Patton Kizzire, Cameron Smith, Kevin Chappell

9:35 p.m. – Billy Horschel, Scott Piercy, Brian Harman

9:45 p.m. – Nick Watney, Joaquin Niemann, Hyungjoon Lee

TV schedule

(All times Eastern)

Wednesday: Golf Channel (10 p.m)

Thursday: Golf Channel (10 p.m.)

Friday: Golf Channel (10 p.m.)

Saturday: Golf Channel (10 p.m.)