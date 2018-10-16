Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges: Round 1 & 2 tee times, pairings, TV info

JEJU, SOUTH KOREA - OCTOBER 22: Justin Thomas of the United States reacts on the 18th green during the final round of the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges on October 22, 2017 in Jeju, South Korea. (Photo by Matt Roberts/Getty Images) Matt Roberts/Getty Images

PGA Tour

The PGA Tour continues its 2018 Asian Swing this week with the CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges on Jeju Island in Korea. The golf tournament begins Wednesday night in the United States and Thursday morning local time.

Defending champion Justin Thomas is part of a featured group that includes 2018 Player of the Year Brooks Koepka and local favorite Sungjae Im, who played on this course as a boy. Thomas finished T5 at the CIMB Classic in Malaysia last week.

This will be Koepka’s first event on the PGA Tour 2018-19 schedule.

Marc Leishman, the CIMB Classic winner last week, will be paired with Si Woo Kim and Ernie Els.  Leishman finished second here last year to Thomas in a playoff.

The time on Jeju Island is 12 hours ahead of New York.

Round 1 Pairings, Tee Times – Wednesday

(All times Eastern)

1st Tee
7:45 p.m. – Louis Oosthuizen, Ryan Palmer Doyeob Mun
7:55 p.m. – Jason Kokrak. Byeong Hun, Tae Hee Lee South Korea
8:05 p.m. – Brendan Steele, Danny Willett, Stewart Cink
8:15 p.m. – Kyle Stanley, Rod Pampling, Alex Noren
8:25 p.m. – Patton Kizzire, Cameron Smith, Kevin Chappell
8:35 p.m. – Billy Horschel, Scott Piercy, Brian Harman
8:45 p.m. – Nick Watney, Joaquin Niemann, Hyungjoon Lee
8:55 p.m. – Chesson Hadley, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Minchel Choi
9:05 p.m. – Brian Gay, C.T. Pan, Dong Seop Maeng
9:15 p.m. – Marc Leishman, Si Woo Kim, Ernie Els
9:25 p.m. – Jason Day, Hideki Matsuyama, Adam Scott
9:35 p.m. – Kevin Tway, Austin Cook, Xander Schauffele
9:45 p.m. – J.B. Holmes, Jamie Lovemark, Shubhankar Sharma

10th Tee
7:45 p.m. – Beau Hossler, Peter Uihlein, Kyoung-Hoon Lee
7:55 p.m. – Charley Hoffman, Tyrrell Hatton, Hyun-woo Ryu
8:05 p.m. – Ted Potter, Jr., Pat Perez, Charles Howell III
8:15 p.m. – Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im
8:25 p.m. – Michael Kim, Ian Poulter, Gary Woodland
8:35 p.m. – Branden Grace, Charl Schwartzel, Emiliano Grillo
8:45 p.m. – Ryan Moore, Abraham Ancer, Sanghyun Park South
8:55 p.m. – James Hahn, Reavie Scottsdale, Joel Dahmen
9:05 p.m. – Graeme McDowell, J.J. Spaun, Keith Mitchell
9:15 p.m. – Kevin Na, Brice Garnett, Adam Hadwin
9:25 p.m. – Andrew Putnam, Paul Casey, Jimmy Walker
9:35 p.m. – Brandt Snedeker, Ryan Armour, Jason Dufner
9:45 p.m. – Brian Stuard, Sung Kang, Whee Kim

Round 2 Pairings, Tee Times – Thursday

1st Tee
7:45 p.m. – James Hahn, Reavie Scottsdale, Joel Dahmen
7:55 p.m. – Graeme McDowell, J.J. Spaun, Keith Mitchell
8:05 p.m. – Kevin Na, Brice Garnett, Adam Hadwin
8:15 p.m. – Andrew Putnam, Paul Casey, Jimmy Walker
8:25 p.m. – Brandt Snedeker, Ryan Armour, Jason Dufner
8:35 p.m. – Brian Stuard, Sung Kang, Whee Kim
8:45 p.m. – Beau Hossler, Peter Uihlein, Kyoung-Hoon Lee
8:55 p.m. – Charley Hoffman, Tyrrell Hatton, Hyun-woo Ryu
9:05 p.m. – Ted Potter, Jr., Pat Perez, Charles Howell III
9:15 p.m. – Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im
9:25 p.m. – Michael Kim, Ian Poulter, Gary Woodland
9:35 p.m. – Branden Grace, Charl Schwartzel, Emiliano Grillo
9:45 p.m. – Ryan Moore, Abraham Ancer, Sanghyun Park South

10th Tee
7:45 p.m. – Chesson Hadley, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Minchel Choi
7:55 p.m. – Brian Gay, C.T. Pan, Dong Seop Maeng
8:05 p.m. – Marc Leishman, Si Woo Kim, Ernie Els
8:15 p.m. – Jason Day, Hideki Matsuyama, Adam Scott
8:25 p.m. – Kevin Tway, Austin Cook, Xander Schauffele
8:35 p.m. – J.B. Holmes, Jamie Lovemark, Shubhankar Sharma
8:45 p.m. – Louis Oosthuizen, Ryan Palmer Doyeob Mun
8:55 p.m. – Jason Kokrak. Byeong Hun, Tae Hee Lee South Korea
9:05 p.m. – Brendan Steele, Danny Willett, Stewart Cink
9:15 p.m. – Kyle Stanley, Rod Pampling, Alex Noren
9:25 p.m. – Patton Kizzire, Cameron Smith, Kevin Chappell
9:35 p.m. – Billy Horschel, Scott Piercy, Brian Harman
9:45 p.m. – Nick Watney, Joaquin Niemann, Hyungjoon Lee

TV schedule

(All times Eastern)

Wednesday: Golf Channel (10 p.m)
Thursday: Golf Channel (10 p.m.)
Friday: Golf Channel (10 p.m.)
Saturday: Golf Channel (10 p.m.)

