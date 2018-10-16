The PGA Tour continues its 2018 Asian Swing this week with the CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges on Jeju Island in Korea. The golf tournament begins Wednesday night in the United States and Thursday morning local time.
Defending champion Justin Thomas is part of a featured group that includes 2018 Player of the Year Brooks Koepka and local favorite Sungjae Im, who played on this course as a boy. Thomas finished T5 at the CIMB Classic in Malaysia last week.
This will be Koepka’s first event on the PGA Tour 2018-19 schedule.
Marc Leishman, the CIMB Classic winner last week, will be paired with Si Woo Kim and Ernie Els. Leishman finished second here last year to Thomas in a playoff.
The time on Jeju Island is 12 hours ahead of New York.
Round 1 Pairings, Tee Times – Wednesday
(All times Eastern)
1st Tee
7:45 p.m. – Louis Oosthuizen, Ryan Palmer Doyeob Mun
7:55 p.m. – Jason Kokrak. Byeong Hun, Tae Hee Lee South Korea
8:05 p.m. – Brendan Steele, Danny Willett, Stewart Cink
8:15 p.m. – Kyle Stanley, Rod Pampling, Alex Noren
8:25 p.m. – Patton Kizzire, Cameron Smith, Kevin Chappell
8:35 p.m. – Billy Horschel, Scott Piercy, Brian Harman
8:45 p.m. – Nick Watney, Joaquin Niemann, Hyungjoon Lee
8:55 p.m. – Chesson Hadley, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Minchel Choi
9:05 p.m. – Brian Gay, C.T. Pan, Dong Seop Maeng
9:15 p.m. – Marc Leishman, Si Woo Kim, Ernie Els
9:25 p.m. – Jason Day, Hideki Matsuyama, Adam Scott
9:35 p.m. – Kevin Tway, Austin Cook, Xander Schauffele
9:45 p.m. – J.B. Holmes, Jamie Lovemark, Shubhankar Sharma
10th Tee
7:45 p.m. – Beau Hossler, Peter Uihlein, Kyoung-Hoon Lee
7:55 p.m. – Charley Hoffman, Tyrrell Hatton, Hyun-woo Ryu
8:05 p.m. – Ted Potter, Jr., Pat Perez, Charles Howell III
8:15 p.m. – Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im
8:25 p.m. – Michael Kim, Ian Poulter, Gary Woodland
8:35 p.m. – Branden Grace, Charl Schwartzel, Emiliano Grillo
8:45 p.m. – Ryan Moore, Abraham Ancer, Sanghyun Park South
8:55 p.m. – James Hahn, Reavie Scottsdale, Joel Dahmen
9:05 p.m. – Graeme McDowell, J.J. Spaun, Keith Mitchell
9:15 p.m. – Kevin Na, Brice Garnett, Adam Hadwin
9:25 p.m. – Andrew Putnam, Paul Casey, Jimmy Walker
9:35 p.m. – Brandt Snedeker, Ryan Armour, Jason Dufner
9:45 p.m. – Brian Stuard, Sung Kang, Whee Kim
Round 2 Pairings, Tee Times – Thursday
1st Tee
7:45 p.m. – James Hahn, Reavie Scottsdale, Joel Dahmen
7:55 p.m. – Graeme McDowell, J.J. Spaun, Keith Mitchell
8:05 p.m. – Kevin Na, Brice Garnett, Adam Hadwin
8:15 p.m. – Andrew Putnam, Paul Casey, Jimmy Walker
8:25 p.m. – Brandt Snedeker, Ryan Armour, Jason Dufner
8:35 p.m. – Brian Stuard, Sung Kang, Whee Kim
8:45 p.m. – Beau Hossler, Peter Uihlein, Kyoung-Hoon Lee
8:55 p.m. – Charley Hoffman, Tyrrell Hatton, Hyun-woo Ryu
9:05 p.m. – Ted Potter, Jr., Pat Perez, Charles Howell III
9:15 p.m. – Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im
9:25 p.m. – Michael Kim, Ian Poulter, Gary Woodland
9:35 p.m. – Branden Grace, Charl Schwartzel, Emiliano Grillo
9:45 p.m. – Ryan Moore, Abraham Ancer, Sanghyun Park South
10th Tee
7:45 p.m. – Chesson Hadley, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Minchel Choi
7:55 p.m. – Brian Gay, C.T. Pan, Dong Seop Maeng
8:05 p.m. – Marc Leishman, Si Woo Kim, Ernie Els
8:15 p.m. – Jason Day, Hideki Matsuyama, Adam Scott
8:25 p.m. – Kevin Tway, Austin Cook, Xander Schauffele
8:35 p.m. – J.B. Holmes, Jamie Lovemark, Shubhankar Sharma
8:45 p.m. – Louis Oosthuizen, Ryan Palmer Doyeob Mun
8:55 p.m. – Jason Kokrak. Byeong Hun, Tae Hee Lee South Korea
9:05 p.m. – Brendan Steele, Danny Willett, Stewart Cink
9:15 p.m. – Kyle Stanley, Rod Pampling, Alex Noren
9:25 p.m. – Patton Kizzire, Cameron Smith, Kevin Chappell
9:35 p.m. – Billy Horschel, Scott Piercy, Brian Harman
9:45 p.m. – Nick Watney, Joaquin Niemann, Hyungjoon Lee
TV schedule
(All times Eastern)
Wednesday: Golf Channel (10 p.m)
Thursday: Golf Channel (10 p.m.)
Friday: Golf Channel (10 p.m.)
Saturday: Golf Channel (10 p.m.)
