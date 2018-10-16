PGA Tour pro Zac Blair hosting 'The Ringer' to promote dream of The Buck Club

Zac Blair has a vision and he has been talking and tweeting about it constantly the past couple of years.

Blair, the 28-year-old PGA Tour pro, wants to build his version of the perfect golf club on 350 acres in northern Utah. He has selected his architectural partners, Tad King and Rob Collins, the team that built Sweetens Cove in South Pittsburg, Tenn. The name, The Buck Club, has been discussed so much on social media on architecture blogs that casual observers could be excused for thinking it already exists. A handsome “TBC” logo adorns club merchandise.

Now Blair just needs to come up with the money to build the club. He hopes to make headway on that front Oct. 19-20, with a tournament called “The Ringer” that he is hosting at Sweetens Cove. It will be a networking opportunity with about 50 potential investors and possible local and national members.

He’s going to use the tournament to unveil the master plan for The Buck Club. He and King-Collins envision a flexible 18-hole layout with extra greens so that the set-up can be altered from day to day.

“We’re pretty ready to roll,” Blair said. “We just need some investors or partners to come in and help us out. … All you need is to find one guy who falls in love with it.”

Blair said he first started talking about the idea for The Buck Club while attending Brigham Young University, where he graduated in 2014. He’s refined his ideas while visiting great clubs in recent years. Pressed to name a couple of clubs that might serve as a model, he mentioned Whisper Rock in Scottsdale, Ariz., (“A really good hang,” Blair said) and California Golf Club in San Francisco (“It does a really job of getting all the details right and being extremely friendly and welcoming”).

“For whatever reason, Utah is missing a true golf club that caters to golfers,” he said. “We have a lot of nice country clubs that probably are built more around selling real estate. They’re good courses, they’re always in good shape, but we don’t have a hardcore golf club where the golf nerds can go and geek out. There’s definitely a big group of those guys in Utah, and it’s in a part of the world where I think we can attract a big national membership.”