Tiger Woods talks Ryder Cup fatigue, future tournament schedule

Tiger Woods was at Pebble Beach Monday for the annual Tiger Woods Invitational.

The three-day event includes three rounds of golf at Pebble Beach, Monterey Peninsula Country Club and Spyglass Hill, along with some access to the man himself for Q&A sessions on the driving range, auctions, musical guests, dinners, the whole nine. It doesn’t look like a bad time if one has the means.

Woods held one of those range sessions Monday and took questions from attendees, who shouted them out while sitting around watching him hit up close. His TGR Live Events Instagram account posted a portion of it, with Woods talking about disappointment from the Ryder Cup, next year’s schedule, his potential to be a playing captain at next year’s Presidents Cup and more.

He also talked about winning last month’s Tour Championship now that he’s had a few weeks to reflect on the craziness at East Lake.

“It’s still sinking in, because 80 is a big number,” Woods said. “I’ve won 80 times out there. That’s pretty cool. It hasn’t been easy. What validates it for me is the fact that I got a chance to go against Rory (McIlroy) head to head in the final group, and also (Justin Rose), who was tied with Rory, a group ahead. He’d just become the No. 1 player in the world. In order to get my first win in five years I had to beat those two guys. That makes it feel even more special.”

It took a lot out of Woods and seemed to catch up to him in France, where he went 0-4 in the U.S. Ryder Cup loss in the days following the victory. He was asked Monday if he’d have done anything differently had he been captain of that team.

“I’d like to change that L to a W,” Woods said. “That doesn’t feel very good, losing.”

Woods went on to say that fatigue was a big factor that week at Le Golf National.

“It was just a cumulative effect of the entire season,” Woods said. “I was tired because I hadn’t trained for it. I hadn’t trained this entire comeback to play this much golf and on top of that deal with the heat and the fatigue and the loss of weight.”

That’s what makes this upcoming season so interesting. Woods put in all the groundwork and laid a foundation for this career resurgence, and he’s said next year is going to be a lot easier on him as a result. Now he knows roughly how much golf he’ll play next year, he knows his swing and he knows how he needs to train to prepare for it.

As for the actual schedule, Woods has his Thanksgiving weekend match with Phil Mickelson in Las Vegas next month and the Hero World Challenge in December. Now he’s just starting to piece the rest of it together.

“I’m still figuring that out,” Woods said. “Flying out here yesterday trying to look at the schedule, it’s the first time I’ve taken a look at it. I’ve been so focused on getting through the playoffs and the Ryder Cup that I just took a look at the schedule and saw how packed it is.”

He knows he’ll be in Australia for the President’s Cup at the end of it, where he’s serving as U.S. team captain and most likely playing as well.

“God I hope so,” said Woods, who noted that he’s ninth in the points standings right now. “I’d be asking for a captain’s pick. …. I really hope to be a playing captain, I really do.”

He then launched into a story about Hale Irwin’s strategy when he was a playing captain for the 1994 President’s Cup, so clearly he’s given this a lot of thought. But Woods didn’t have to think long at all when he was asked which major he’s most looking forward to next year.

“Oh, that first one,” Woods said.

Sounds like Woods is counting down the days until the Masters like the rest of us.