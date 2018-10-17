2018 CJ @ Nine Bridges field, by the rankings

Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Looking to build a fantasy golf team for this week’s CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges? These breakdowns can help.

Below is a field list for the event, with each player’s Golfweek/Sagarin ranking and Official World Golf Ranking indicated beside his name.

Player Golfweek/Sagarin OWGR
 Justin Thomas 3 4
 Brooks Koepka 6 3
 Jason Day 11 12
 Paul Casey 15 21
 Emiliano Grillo 17 49
 Marc Leishman 19 16
 Alex Noren 21 20
 Byeong Hun An 23 48
 Charles Howell III 26 75
 Hideki Matsuyama 27 22
 Tyrrell Hatton 29 24
 Gary Woodland 30 38
 Branden Grace 32 47
 Louis Oosthuizen 33 37
 Ryan Moore 34 66
 Ian Poulter 35 35
 Beau Hossler 36 82
 Charley Hoffman 37 44
 Kyle Stanley 38 27
 Austin Cook 40 104
 Rafa Cabrera Bello 41 28
 Kevin Na 43 42
 Brian Harman 45 41
 Adam Hadwin 47 63
 Cameron Smith 48 32
 Billy Horschel 50 34
 Adam Scott 51 43
 Xander Schauffele 52 19
 Kevin Tway 56 81
 Stewart Cink 60 74
 Brian Gay 63 119
 Jimmy Walker 67 77
 C.T. Pan 69 103
 Nick Watney 71 127
 Chesson Hadley 72 60
 Brandt Snedeker 73 46
 Andrew Putnam 81 79
 J.B. Holmes 82 80
 Jamie Lovemark 84 134
 Abraham Ancer 85 109
 Keith Mitchell 87 142
 Joaquin Niemann 90 158
 Jason Kokrak 91 108
 Ryan Armour 92 111
 Sungjae Im 94 94
 Si Woo Kim 97 57
 Pat Perez 99 59
 Kevin Chappell 106 61
 J.J. Spaun 110 147
 Peter Uihlein 113 70
 Joel Dahmen 115 187
 Chez Reavie 117 64
 Brendan Steele 139 98
 Graeme McDowell 140 221
 Charl Schwartzel 142 67
 Scott Piercy 148 252
 Patton Kizzire 158 96
 Sanghyun Park 161 124
 Brice Garnett 162 137
 James Hahn 169 130
 Ryan Palmer 183 114
 Jason Dufner 186 76
 Brian Stuard 191 267
 Ted Potter, Jr. 193 106
 Whee Kim 254 120
 Shubhankar Sharma 288 113
 Kyoung-Hoon Lee 317 306
 Sung Kang 357 159
 Hyun-woo Ryu 363 178
 Danny Willett 380 342
 Ernie Els 398 613
 Michael Kim 403 232
 Rod Pampling 421 759
 Minchel Choi 909 1794
 Hyungjoon Lee N/R 321
 Tae Hee Lee N/R 492
 Dong Seop Maeng N/R 333
 Doyeob Mun N/R 411

