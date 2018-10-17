2018 CJ @ Nine Bridges field, by the rankings

Looking to build a fantasy golf team for this week’s CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges? These breakdowns can help.
Below is a field list for the event, with each player’s Golfweek/Sagarin ranking and Official World Golf Ranking indicated beside his name.
|Player
|Golfweek/Sagarin
|OWGR
|Justin Thomas
|3
|4
|Brooks Koepka
|6
|3
|Jason Day
|11
|12
|Paul Casey
|15
|21
|Emiliano Grillo
|17
|49
|Marc Leishman
|19
|16
|Alex Noren
|21
|20
|Byeong Hun An
|23
|48
|Charles Howell III
|26
|75
|Hideki Matsuyama
|27
|22
|Tyrrell Hatton
|29
|24
|Gary Woodland
|30
|38
|Branden Grace
|32
|47
|Louis Oosthuizen
|33
|37
|Ryan Moore
|34
|66
|Ian Poulter
|35
|35
|Beau Hossler
|36
|82
|Charley Hoffman
|37
|44
|Kyle Stanley
|38
|27
|Austin Cook
|40
|104
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|41
|28
|Kevin Na
|43
|42
|Brian Harman
|45
|41
|Adam Hadwin
|47
|63
|Cameron Smith
|48
|32
|Billy Horschel
|50
|34
|Adam Scott
|51
|43
|Xander Schauffele
|52
|19
|Kevin Tway
|56
|81
|Stewart Cink
|60
|74
|Brian Gay
|63
|119
|Jimmy Walker
|67
|77
|C.T. Pan
|69
|103
|Nick Watney
|71
|127
|Chesson Hadley
|72
|60
|Brandt Snedeker
|73
|46
|Andrew Putnam
|81
|79
|J.B. Holmes
|82
|80
|Jamie Lovemark
|84
|134
|Abraham Ancer
|85
|109
|Keith Mitchell
|87
|142
|Joaquin Niemann
|90
|158
|Jason Kokrak
|91
|108
|Ryan Armour
|92
|111
|Sungjae Im
|94
|94
|Si Woo Kim
|97
|57
|Pat Perez
|99
|59
|Kevin Chappell
|106
|61
|J.J. Spaun
|110
|147
|Peter Uihlein
|113
|70
|Joel Dahmen
|115
|187
|Chez Reavie
|117
|64
|Brendan Steele
|139
|98
|Graeme McDowell
|140
|221
|Charl Schwartzel
|142
|67
|Scott Piercy
|148
|252
|Patton Kizzire
|158
|96
|Sanghyun Park
|161
|124
|Brice Garnett
|162
|137
|James Hahn
|169
|130
|Ryan Palmer
|183
|114
|Jason Dufner
|186
|76
|Brian Stuard
|191
|267
|Ted Potter, Jr.
|193
|106
|Whee Kim
|254
|120
|Shubhankar Sharma
|288
|113
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|317
|306
|Sung Kang
|357
|159
|Hyun-woo Ryu
|363
|178
|Danny Willett
|380
|342
|Ernie Els
|398
|613
|Michael Kim
|403
|232
|Rod Pampling
|421
|759
|Minchel Choi
|909
|1794
|Hyungjoon Lee
|N/R
|321
|Tae Hee Lee
|N/R
|492
|Dong Seop Maeng
|N/R
|333
|Doyeob Mun
|N/R
|411
