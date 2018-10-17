Fantasy golf expert picks: 2018 CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s CJ Cup @Nine Bridges? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.

From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:

Brentley Romine

Projected champion: Justin Thomas. Course experience will be huge in Year 2 of this event. Not only is Thomas the defending champion, but he is coming off a strong final round in Malaysia. With less wind expected this year, JT should hit plenty of greens and give himself lots of birdie looks.

Dan Kilbridge