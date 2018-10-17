Fantasy golf expert picks: 2018 CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s CJ Cup @Nine Bridges? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.
From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:
Brentley Romine
- Projected champion: Justin Thomas. Course experience will be huge in Year 2 of this event. Not only is Thomas the defending champion, but he is coming off a strong final round in Malaysia. With less wind expected this year, JT should hit plenty of greens and give himself lots of birdie looks.
- Also like: Jason Day. Like JT, Day played here last year, finishing T-11. He’s one of the best putters in the game, too.
- Sleeper: Abraham Ancer. Enjoying a hot stretch dating to the playoffs. His T-5 finish at CIMB was his third top-7 in last six worldwide starts.
- DraftKings bargain: There are some great sub-7,000 options, including Jamie Lovemark (6,800), Whee Kim (6,600) and Ryan Palmer ($6,500).
- Fade: Xander Schauffele. Has been struggling off the tee, which led him to hit less than 70 percent of greens in Malaysia. That won’t work at Nine Bridges.
Dan Kilbridge
- Projected champion: Justin Thomas. Looked good last week, won here last year and doesn’t get enough credit for his consistency. Since the 2017 Tour Championship he’s finished top 25 in all but two(!) starts as the victories continued to pile up.
- Also like: Paul Casey coming off a productive week in Malaysia, Xander Schauffele coming off a rock solid FedEx Cup Playoffs performance and Emiliano Grillo coming off a T-2 finish at the CIMB Classic.
- Sleeper: Joel Dahmen. Got hot with three top-10s last July and turned in a solo 26th last week. Definitely worth a look at the bottom of the lineup.
- DraftKings bargain: Brian Harman ($7,000). Wasn’t playing very well to finish the season, but he’s rested and finished T-5 at this tournament a year ago to start an impressive run. Let’s see if he can get something going again.
- Fade: Brooks Koepka. Has to be running on fumes right now after playing Ryder Cup and Dunhill Links on top of numerous obligations after being named Player of the Year.
Comments