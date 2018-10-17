Laura Davies wins Senior LPGA Championship to sweep 2018 senior majors

Laura Davies could not be caught in the 2018 senior majors.

The 55-year-old easily held onto an overnight lead at the Senior LPGA Championship, firing a second straight 2-under 70 on Wednesday to close out a four-shot wire-to-wire win at 8-under 208.

This title means Davies sweeps the 2018 senior majors, as she also captured the inaugural U.S. Senior Women’s Open this year (in dominating fashion).

The Englishwoman began the week on fire at the Pete Dye Course at French Lick Resort as she played her first 12 holes of the tournament in 6 under. Even a bogey-bogey finish on the day gave her a 4-under 68 and put her in the lead.

The following round saw a pair of early bogeys, but she rebounded with four birdies in her next 11 holes to build a two-shot cushion heading into the final round.

Her closing 18 was another four-birdie, two-bogey affair that wrapped everything up.

Helen Alfredsson and Silvia Cavalleri tied for second at 4 under. Michele Redman finished solo fourth at 1 under.

Brandie Burton, who began the day in solo second, struggled to a final-round 77 to drop to solo fifth at 1 over. Juli Inkster tied for 12th at 6 over.