Live blog: CJ Cup, Round 1

The opening round of the CJ Cup takes place Thursday at the Club at Nine Bridges in South Korea.
We’ll track all first-day action. Follow along below…
A Twitter List by GolfweekCasey https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Laura Davies made it a dominating sweep at the senior majors when she claimed the Senior LPGA Championship by four strokes. The World Golf (…)
Steven Bowditch has been looking for relief, and it appears he will get some soon. The Aussie golfer announced via Twitter on Tuesday that (…)
Looking to build a fantasy golf team for this week’s CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges? These breakdowns can help. Below is a field list for the (…)
Seven years ago, Martin Kaymer was ranked No. 1 in the world. He had won the 2010 PGA Championship, his first major title, a year prior. He (…)
Tiger Woods has holed many memorable putts in his career. Yet check out this excitement from the 14-time major champion. Coding with my (…)
Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s CJ Cup @Nine Bridges? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help. From picks (…)
Laura Davies is 18 holes away from her second senior major win of the year. The England native shot 2-under 70 Tuesday in Round 2 of the (…)
Tiger Woods was at Pebble Beach Tuesday for the annual Tiger Woods Invitational. The three-day event includes three rounds of golf at (…)
MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. – The Golfweek Division III Fall Invitational might take place seven months before the NCAA Division III (…)
The PGA Tour continues its 2018 Asian Swing this week with the CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges on Jeju Island in Korea. The golf tournament begins (…)
