Martin Kaymer believes he's a better golfer now than when he was World No. 1

Seven years ago, Martin Kaymer was ranked No. 1 in the world. He had won the 2010 PGA Championship, his first major title, a year prior. He would go on to add the 2014 U.S. Open at Pinehurst and the 2014 Players Championship to his collection of victories.

But recently, Kaymer’s game has plummeted. He lost his PGA Tour card before last season and has just five top 10s in the last two years. In his past 10 worldwide starts, he has missed six cuts and only broken the top 40 once.

As a result, he has slipped to No. 157 in the world and missed out on his first Ryder Cup team since 2008.

Yet Kaymer remains positive. In a recent interview with Golf Australia, the 33-year-old German said he has no doubt that he can return to the player he once was.

“As strange as it sounds, I am a better player right now than I was back in 2011 when I was No. 1 in the world,” Kaymer said. “My problem at the moment is that golf is a sport that is based on results and I have struggled a little bit to put every part of my game together for four consecutive rounds. I just have to continue doing what I am doing with my coach and things will fall into place again.”