Steven Bowditch to undergo fusion surgery to deal with back pain

Steven Bowditch has been looking for relief, and it appears he will get some soon.

The Aussie golfer announced via Twitter on Tuesday that he has been dealing with pain for quite some time, and after extensive doctor visits he will soon undergo a surgical fusion. He won’t return to golf activity until late next year.

Here’s the full statement:

For those that have been asking what has happened to me….. turns out I really do have pars defect 😉. I threw together a quick statement for anyone who wants to take a read. 👍 pic.twitter.com/bWdKSbyEp6 — bowdo (@bowdo83) October 16, 2018

It’s too bad Bowditch has been dealing with this pain for so long, but it’s good to hear that he will likely find relief soon.

Remember that Tiger Woods had a back fusion last year pretty much as a last resort for quality-of-life purposes, and he’s experienced an amazing comeback since.

Bowditch, a two-time PGA Tour winner, has struggled mightily with his game amidst his physical pain. Going back to the 2017 Farmers Insurance Open, the 35-year-old has missed 28 of his last 29 cuts.

Despite all of these struggles, Bowditch has become more popular as he has shown decency and humor in these tough times.

And now hopefully he can continue on with his wit and good nature soon pain-free.