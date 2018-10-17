WATCH: Tiger Woods, Stanford student sink putt with robotic ball

Tiger Woods has holed many memorable putts in his career. Yet check out this excitement from the 14-time major champion.
During the Tiger Woods Invitational on the Monterey Peninsula, Woods and Sammy, a TGR Foundation Earl Woods Scholar and current Stanford student, worked together to hole a putt with a robotic ball.
The coding and starting line didn’t quite add up the first time. But Woods had Sammy move the ball a little left. The result: Buckets.
In a heartwarming celebration, Woods raises his hands in the air before hugging Sammy.
Here are some more photos from the Tiger Woods Invitational:
Comments