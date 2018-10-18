Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
In race to No. 1, Koepka cards 71 and Thomas shoots 73 at CJ Cup

Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas each have a shot to become World No. 1 this week in South Korea.

Through 18 holes of the CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges, both players are in the mix in Jeju Island. Koepka shot 1-under 71 with four birdies Thursday while Thomas made three birdies as part of his 1-over 73.

Chez Reavie leads outright at 4 under.

“It’s a difficult day,” Koepka said. “Anything under par, level par is a good score out there today. I’m pleased with it.”

While the fourth-ranked Thomas has been No. 1 in the world before, holding the spot for four weeks last summer, third-ranked Koepka has yet to reach that top spot.

Koepka can achieve that goal with a win or, as long as Thomas doesn’t win, solo second this week. Thomas needs a win to move back to No. 1.

