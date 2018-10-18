Michelle Wie undergoes surgery for hand, will miss remainder of 2018

Michelle Wie is out for the rest of the season. The 29-year-old revealed on Instagram that she underwent surgery on Thursday to address the ongoing pain in her right hand. After being diagnosed with having “a having a small Avulsion Fracture, bone spurring, and nerve entrapment” in her right hand, Wie hoped that three cortisone shots and rest following the Ricoh Women’s British Open would be enough to help her finish 2018.

She came back to represent the U.S. at the UL International Crown in South Korea followed by the KEB Hana Bank. Upon returning to the U.S., Wie decided that immediate surgery was her best option.

“It’s been disheartening dealing with pain in my hand all year but hopefully I am finally on the path to being and STAYING pain free!” Wie wrote.

The 2018 season began with such promise after Wie won in dramatic fashion at the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore. But, as has been the case so many times, health issues stalled the momentum.

One thing is certain: No one can ever question Wie’s commitment to the game. She has reinvented herself more times than anyone can count, doing whatever she can to keep competing. That was evidenced one more time at the Crown, where Wie debuted a swing that was modeled after Steve Stricker. David Leadbetter joked that it’s swing No. 1,239 for for his longtime pupil.

Wie pledged to give it another go in 2019.

“I’ll be back soon guys!!!!” Wie wrote. “Promise.”