Trump National Doral is getting another tour event

Trump National Doral will host its first professional golf event in more than two years this winter.

The PGA Tour Latinoamerica has agreed to bring its season finale, the Latinoamerica Tour Championship-Shell Championship, to the Doral, Fla., resort’s Golden Palm Course. The dates for the event, which features the top 60 players on the tour’s money list, are Nov. 29-Dec. 2.

“We are looking forward to welcoming the best talent on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica to Trump National Doral when they take on the Golden Palm for their final event of the season,” said Eric Trump, Executive Vice President of The Trump Organization. “The golf course is in impeccable shape and ready to challenge many of the best players in the world. As to the spectator experience, there is nothing like the hospitality of the famed Trump Doral.”

Trump National Doral hasn’t hosted a PGA Tour-sanctioned event since 2016, when the WGC-Cadillac Championship was played for the 10th and final time on the resort’s Blue Monster Course. The WGC event moved to Mexico in 2017, the same year that Donald Trump was elected president, after the tournament failed to secure a sponsor.

The Blue Monster also hosted the Doral Open, an annual Tour stop, from 1962-2006.

The PGA Tour Latinoamerica’s season finale dates to 2015 and was initially held at TPC Dorado Beach Resort in Puerto Rico before being played the last two years at Melreese Country Club in Miami.

The top five players on the final PGA Tour Latinoamerica money list will earn Web.com Tour cards.