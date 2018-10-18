WATCH: Justin Thomas shows off course knowledge in South Korea

With this being just the second edition of the CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges, course knowledge is few and far between. However, Justin Thomas proved Thursday that he learned a lot last year in his first trip to Jeju Island, South Korea.

Thomas, who won the inaugural title last year at Nine Bridges, only managed a 1-over 73 in Thursday’s first round. But he did use the slopes to his advantage with his second shot into the par-5 ninth green.

After landing his ball shy of the green, Thomas watched as his ball ran up onto the green, moved a little left, up a ridge and then back down toward the hole. The ball finished some 6 feet back in front of the cup.

While Thomas missed the putt, he did prove that he knows where to hit it on these greens.