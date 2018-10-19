Euro Tour vets fighting for status as rain brings Valderrama Masters to a halt

Marc Warren managed to make hay even if the sun didn’t shine in Southern Spain in the second round of the $2.9 million Valderrama Andalucia Masters.

The Scotsman managed nine holes of his second round before play was suspended for the day with half the field yet to tee off. Warren had to complete his opening round after four hours of play was lost on Thursday due to inclement weather.

The 37-year-old signed for a 2-under 69 and then teed off on the 10th hole to start his second round. He played Valderrama’s back nine in 2 under to reach 4 under for the tournament, one shot behind England’s Ashley Chesters.

Thunder and lightning forced Warren off the 1997 Ryder Cup course at 5:40 p.m. local time. Chesters never got on the golf course due to the previous day’s disruption. Competitors will return to the course Saturday to try get in as much play as possible. Warren faces a short putt for par when play resumes.

Warren is a three-time European Tour winner, but he’s 144th on the money list and needs to get inside the top 110 to keep his playing rights for next year.

“I’m hitting the ball as well as I have in a long time,” Warren said. “I gave myself a lot of chances and I’m doing what you’ve got to do around here, which is hitting fairways and greens.”

Warren isn’t the only former winner battling for full tour status. Fellow Scot Richie Ramsay is 124th on the money list. Ramsay, also a three-time winner, didn’t get on the golf course on Friday. However, he’s in good position after an opening 2-under 69.

David Horsey is another in danger of a return to the Qualifying School. The Englishman has four European Tour wins since playing in the 2007 Walker Cup. He’s made just 13 of 22 cuts this season. He’s currently tied 40th at 1 over after playing the opening nine of his second round in 1 under.

Italy’s Matteo Manassero is in dire trouble at 118th on the money list. The four-time winner didn’t play on Friday after a 5-over-par 76 Thursday put him in 104th place and in danger of missing the cut.