VIDEO: Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano makes incredible up and down through a tree

If you needed another reminder how insanely gifted you have to be to make it in pro golf, well here you go.

Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano was finishing his first round at the Andalucia Valderrama Masters when it appeared he put himself in a spot from which bogey or worse was certain.

He was behind a tree and short-sided for his third at the par-4 18th, and the only chance from there to make a miraculous par was to go through the tree.

It just wasn’t going to happen. Except…

Wow. We don’t need to see anything else: There won’t be a better par all week.

Castano is currently two shots off the lead during the delayed second round. If this short game magic continues, the winner’s circle may not be far off.