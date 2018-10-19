VIDEO: Justin Thomas calls for ball to go in ... on 350+ yard drivable par 4

There are often calls in golf of “be right” and once in a while a player will be so confident on a shot that he/she will yell, “go in.” But Justin Thomas took it to a whole new level Friday.

The 25-year-old took out a wood for his tee shot at the drivable 353-yard par-4 14th at the Club at Nine Bridges during the second round of the CJ Cup as he tried his hand at an aggressive play.

As soon as he hit the shot he loved it, so much so that right after contact Thomas implored the ball, “go in.” And in case you think that was an overzealous slip, Thomas reiterated with “please go in,” and followed with a pair more “go in” calls as the ball hung in the air.

Remember, this wasn’t some chip or wedge shot … this was a drive on a 353-yard par 4 he was telling to “go in.” That is some supreme confidence right there.

Ultimately the ball didn’t listen (if it did, we would’ve clarified much sooner), but it was a pretty nice result overall.

He said "go in" a second after he hit it. 😳😳😳@JustinThomas34 loved this shot from 353 YARDS.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/GYRFskkm6w — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 19, 2018

Oddly, Thomas only managed to make a par on the hole. He would eagle four holes later, though, to close out a 2-under 70 and sit in a tie for 22nd at 1 under.

Maybe his ball didn’t come particularly close to listening to his pleas, but Thomas clearly heads into the weekend with plenty of confidence in his abilities.