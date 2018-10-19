Live blog: 2018 CJ Cup, Round 3

The third round of the CJ Cup begins tonight at the Club at Nine Bridges in South Korea.
We’ll track all third-day action. Follow along below…
Scott Piercy has garnered some attention in pushing out to the lead at the CJ Cup, but it’s not all about his barrage of birdies. The (…)
Marc Warren managed to make hay even if the sun didn’t shine in Southern Spain in the second round of the $2.9 million Valderrama (…)
If you needed another reminder how insanely gifted you have to be to make it in pro golf, well here you go. Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano was (…)
Oklahoma State, which earned its 11th national title this spring, remains No. 1 in the Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll for the ninth (…)
A different playoff structure at the NCAA Championship and the potential for the substitution rule to expand to even earlier in the (…)
There are often calls in golf of “be right” and once in a while a player will be so confident on a shot that he/she will yell, (…)
SHANGHAI (AP) — Sei Young Kim led the LPGA Shanghai by one stroke at the halfway point after shooting a 5-under-par 67 in the second round (…)
The CJ Cup continues Saturday at the Club at Nine Bridges on Jeju Island in South Korea. Here are the pairings, tee times and TV info (…)
Here’s a recap of the second round of the CJ Cup at the Club at Nine Bridges in Jeju Island, South Korea: LEADING: (…)
Seven years ago, former European Tour player D.J. Russell was summoned to the Isle of Islay, the southernmost island in Scotland’s Inner (…)
