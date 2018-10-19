Oklahoma State remains comfy No. 1 in Bushnell/Golfweek D-I Coaches Poll

Oklahoma State, which earned its 11th national title this spring, remains No. 1 in the Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll for the ninth straight ranking.

Behind the Cowboys, though, there has been some early-season jockeying.

Duke has jumped from No. 9 to No. 2 thanks to a strong fall thus far. Georgia Tech has moved up a spot to No. 3. Pepperdine and SMU have also rocketed into the top 10.

There’s already been plenty of intrigue.

Anyway, here are the polls for Divisions I, II, and III, NAIA and NJCAA Divisions I and II:

Division I

Rank School (First-place votes) Points Prev 1 Oklahoma State (23) 599 1 2 Duke 549 9 3 Georgia Tech (1) 547 4 4 Alabama 527 3 5 Oklahoma 496 2 6 Pepperdine 476 NR 7 SMU 408 21 8 Texas A&M 401 6 9 Illinois 381 17 10 Texas 376 8 11 USC 354 7 12 Wake Forest 338 NR 13 Vanderbilt 303 16 14 Arkansas 268 19 15 Clemson 252 13 16 BYU 213 NR 16 Louisville 213 23 18 Arizona State 196 11 19 Georgia 175 10 20 Auburn 118 14 21 Tennessee 95 5 22 LSU 85 12 23 Arkansas State 81 NR 24 South Carolina 70 22 25 California 50 15

Dropped from ranking: Baylor (24), Stanford (20), Texas Tech (25), UNLV (18)

Others receiving votes: Baylor, 40; UNLV, 40; North Florida, 37; Stanford, 22; USF, 22; Marquette, 13; Florida, 11; Iowa, 10; Purdue, 10; Texas Tech, 10; Nevada, 5; Kansas, 2; Northwestern, 2; Virginia, 2; Central Florida, 1; North Carolina, 1; Penn State, 1

Division II

Rank School (First-place votes) Points Prev 1 Barry (17) 455 1 2 Lynn (1) 423 3 3 Florida Tech 366 6 4 West Florida (1) 361 7 5 Saint Leo 356 4 6 Florida Southern 330 2 7 St. Marys (Texas) 273 15 8 Western Washington 272 14 9 Nova Southeastern 267 5 10 Young Harris 224 18 11 Chico State 221 12 12 Henderson State 199 NR 13 Arkansas Tech 198 10 14 Limestone 186 21 15 Midwestern State 177 NR 16 Oklahoma Christian 171 25 17 Lincoln Memorial 165 17 18 Grand Valley State 162 24 19 Lindenwood 145 16 20 Carson-Newman 141 8 21 South Carolina-Aiken 131 9 22 Central Missouri 120 23 23 Indianapolis 72 11 24 Rollins 59 13 25 Simon Fraser 57 NR

Dropped from ranking: Lander (19), Newberry (20), Valdosta State (22)

Others receiving votes: Georgia Southwestern State, 51; Lander, 43; Valdosta State, 42; Missouri-St. Louis, 31; Newberry, 29; Lenoir Rhyne, 26; Washburn, 26; Colorado School of Mines, 25; Georgia College, 25; Central Oklahoma, 24; Delta State, 22; Dixie State, 21; Northeastern State, 21; Colorado Christian, 20; Wayne State (Mich.), 19; Wingate, 19; Montevallo, 17; Christian Brothers, 16; Sonoma State, 15; Queens University of Charlotte, 14; Southern Arkansas, 14; CU-Colorado Springs, 13; Lee, 13; Columbus State, 12; West Georgia, 11; Flagler, 10; Erskine, 9; CSU-Monterey Bay, 8; Tusculum, 8; Colorado State-Pueblo, 7; Palm Beach Atlantic, 7; Coker, 6; Barton, 5; CSU-East Bay, 4; Tiffin, 3; Bellarmine, 2; Western New Mexico, 2; Ferris State, 1; Findlay, 1; Southern New Hampshire, 1; Stanislaus State, 1

Division III

Rank School (First-place votes) Points Prev 1 Emory (18) 450 1 2 Huntingdon 414 3 3 Illinois Wesleyan 396 5 4 Wittenberg 391 4 5 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 379 8 6 Guilford 338 7 7 Methodist 327 2 8 Washington and Lee 326 5 9 Southwestern (Texas) 322 12 10 Hope 268 9 11 North Carolina Wesleyan 247 25 12 Greensboro 222 15 13 Carnegie Mellon 216 11 14 LaGrange 200 19 15 Redlands 156 NR 16 Rhodes 147 10 17 St. John’s (Minn.) 142 17 18 Hampden-Sydney 130 NR 19 Chapman 71 NR 20 St. Thomas (Minn.) 69 13 21 Pacific Lutheran 64 NR 22 Babson 58 NR 23 Whitworth 52 NR 24 Concordia (Texas) 51 14 25 Wisconsin-Eau Claire 41 NR

Dropped from ranking: Berry (22), California Lutheran (16), La Verne (23), Oglethorpe (18), Otterbein (21), Sewanee (24), Transylvania (20)

Others receiving votes: Transylvania, 37; Oglethorpe, 36; Willamette, 34; Ohio Wesleyan, 27; Berry, 26; La Verne, 25; California Lutheran, 21; Gustavus Adolphus, 21; Franklin and Marshall, 18; RPI, 18; Williams, 18; Allegheny, 17; Kenyon, 15; Trinity (Conn.), 11; NYU, 9; Sewanee, 7; McDaniel, 6; Rochester, 5; Texas Lutheran, 2; Trinity (Texas), 2

NAIA

Rank Schools (First-place votes) Points Prev 1 Oklahoma City (9) 249 1 2 Texas Wesleyan 213 2 3 Coastal Georgia (1) 211 4 4 Rocky Mountain 210 10 5 Keiser 201 3 6 Northwestern Ohio 196 5 7 British Columbia 168 8 8 South Carolina Beaufort 138 15 9 Taylor 137 9 10 Dalton State 134 6 11 William Carey 126 23 12 Bellevue 125 25 13 Thomas (Ga.) 105 18 14 Johnson and Wales (Fla.) 85 7 15 Point 84 16 16 Ottawa (Ariz.) 81 14 17 Morningside 76 NR 18 Missouri Valley 72 NR 19 Marymount (Calif.) 69 NR 20 Wayland Baptist 64 11 21 William Woods 55 12 22 Victoria 50 13 23 Mount Mercy 44 NR 24 Truett-McConnell 29 NR 25 Indiana Wesleyan 26 24

Dropped from ranking: Cardinal Stritch (20), Oregon Tech (22), Our Lady of the Lake (19), Park (Mo.) (21), Southeastern (Fla.) (17)

Others receiving votes: Columbia College, 24; Mobile, 24; Ottawa (Kan.), 23; The Masters University, 21; Oklahoma Wesleyan, 20; Cardinal Stritch, 19; Our Lady of the Lake, 19; Lindsey Wilson, 16; Arizona Christian, 15; Carroll (Mont.), 14; Kansas Wesleyan, 14; Southeastern (FL), 12; Cumberland, 11, Northwestern (Iowa), 11; Sterling, 10; Oregon Tech, 9; Marian (Ind.), 8; Menlo, 8; Tennessee Wesleyan, 6; Park (Mo.), 5; Jamestown, 4; Central Baptist, 3; Corban, 3; Faulkner, 2; William Penn, 1

NJCAA Division I

Rank School (First-place votes) Points Prev 1 Midland (3) 57 1 2 Indian Hills (2) 52 2 3 Eastern Florida State (1) 48 6 4 New Mexico JC 41 2 5 Iowa Western 26 4 6 Central Alabama 24 5 7 Odessa 23 7 8 Ranger 16 9 8 Western Texas 16 8 10 Hutchinson 15 10

Dropped from ranking: Dodge City (10)

Others receiving votes: Dodge City, 9; McLennan, 2; Eastern Arizona, 1

NJCAA Division II

Rank School (First-place votes) Points Prev 1 Mississippi Gulf Coast (5) 68 2 2 South Mountain (2) 65 1 3 Kirkwood CC 51 3 4 Tyler JC 45 4 5 Meridian 39 5 6 Murray State (Okla.) 39 6 7 Parkland CC 19 7 8 Mesa 18 9 9 Black Hawk CC 12 10 10 Walters State JC 11 8

Dropped from ranking: None

Others receiving votes: Des Moines Area CC, 6; Itawamba, 5; Hinds, 3; Southeast CC, 2; Copiah Lincoln, 1; Rend Lake, 1