Oklahoma State remains comfy No. 1 in Bushnell/Golfweek D-I Coaches Poll

Oklahoma State, which earned its 11th national title this spring, remains No. 1 in the Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll for the ninth straight ranking.

Behind the Cowboys, though, there has been some early-season jockeying.

Duke has jumped from No. 9 to No. 2 thanks to a strong fall thus far. Georgia Tech has moved up a spot to No. 3. Pepperdine and SMU have also rocketed into the top 10.

There’s already been plenty of intrigue.

Anyway, here are the polls for Divisions I, II, and III, NAIA and NJCAA Divisions I and II:

Division I

Rank       School (First-place votes)       Points       Prev      
1 Oklahoma State (23) 599 1
2 Duke 549 9
3 Georgia Tech (1) 547 4
4 Alabama 527 3
5 Oklahoma 496 2
6 Pepperdine 476 NR
7 SMU 408 21
8 Texas A&M 401 6
9 Illinois 381 17
10 Texas 376 8
11 USC 354 7
12 Wake Forest 338 NR
13 Vanderbilt 303 16
14 Arkansas 268 19
15 Clemson 252 13
16 BYU 213 NR
16 Louisville 213 23
18 Arizona State 196 11
19 Georgia 175 10
20 Auburn 118 14
21 Tennessee 95 5
22 LSU 85 12
23 Arkansas State 81 NR
24 South Carolina 70 22
25 California 50 15

Dropped from ranking: Baylor (24), Stanford (20), Texas Tech (25), UNLV (18)

Others receiving votes: Baylor, 40; UNLV, 40; North Florida, 37; Stanford, 22; USF, 22; Marquette, 13; Florida, 11; Iowa, 10; Purdue, 10; Texas Tech, 10; Nevada, 5; Kansas, 2; Northwestern, 2; Virginia, 2; Central Florida, 1; North Carolina, 1; Penn State, 1

Division II

Rank       School (First-place votes)       Points       Prev      
1 Barry (17) 455 1
2 Lynn (1) 423 3
3 Florida Tech 366 6
4 West Florida (1) 361 7
5 Saint Leo 356 4
6 Florida Southern 330 2
7 St. Marys (Texas) 273 15
8 Western Washington 272 14
9 Nova Southeastern 267 5
10 Young Harris 224 18
11 Chico State 221 12
12 Henderson State 199 NR
13 Arkansas Tech 198 10
14 Limestone 186 21
15 Midwestern State 177 NR
16 Oklahoma Christian 171 25
17 Lincoln Memorial 165 17
18 Grand Valley State 162 24
19 Lindenwood 145 16
20 Carson-Newman 141 8
21 South Carolina-Aiken 131 9
22 Central Missouri 120 23
23 Indianapolis 72 11
24 Rollins 59 13
25 Simon Fraser 57 NR

Dropped from ranking: Lander (19), Newberry (20), Valdosta State (22)

Others receiving votes: Georgia Southwestern State, 51; Lander, 43; Valdosta State, 42; Missouri-St. Louis, 31; Newberry, 29; Lenoir Rhyne, 26; Washburn, 26; Colorado School of Mines, 25; Georgia College, 25; Central Oklahoma, 24; Delta State, 22; Dixie State, 21; Northeastern State, 21; Colorado Christian, 20; Wayne State (Mich.), 19; Wingate, 19; Montevallo, 17; Christian Brothers, 16; Sonoma State, 15; Queens University of Charlotte, 14; Southern Arkansas, 14; CU-Colorado Springs, 13; Lee, 13; Columbus State, 12; West Georgia, 11; Flagler, 10; Erskine, 9; CSU-Monterey Bay, 8; Tusculum, 8; Colorado State-Pueblo, 7; Palm Beach Atlantic, 7; Coker, 6; Barton, 5; CSU-East Bay, 4; Tiffin, 3; Bellarmine, 2; Western New Mexico, 2; Ferris State, 1; Findlay, 1; Southern New Hampshire, 1; Stanislaus State, 1

Division III

Rank       School (First-place votes)       Points        Prev      
1 Emory (18) 450 1
2 Huntingdon 414 3
3 Illinois Wesleyan 396 5
4 Wittenberg 391 4
5 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 379 8
6 Guilford 338 7
7 Methodist 327 2
8 Washington and Lee 326 5
9 Southwestern (Texas) 322 12
10 Hope 268 9
11 North Carolina Wesleyan 247 25
12 Greensboro 222 15
13 Carnegie Mellon 216 11
14 LaGrange 200 19
15 Redlands 156 NR
16 Rhodes 147 10
17 St. John’s (Minn.) 142 17
18 Hampden-Sydney 130 NR
19 Chapman 71 NR
20 St. Thomas (Minn.) 69 13
21 Pacific Lutheran 64 NR
22 Babson 58 NR
23 Whitworth 52 NR
24 Concordia (Texas) 51 14
25 Wisconsin-Eau Claire 41 NR

Dropped from ranking: Berry (22), California Lutheran (16), La Verne (23), Oglethorpe (18), Otterbein (21), Sewanee (24), Transylvania (20)

Others receiving votes: Transylvania, 37; Oglethorpe, 36; Willamette, 34; Ohio Wesleyan, 27; Berry, 26; La Verne, 25; California Lutheran, 21; Gustavus Adolphus, 21; Franklin and Marshall, 18; RPI, 18; Williams, 18; Allegheny, 17; Kenyon, 15; Trinity (Conn.), 11; NYU, 9; Sewanee, 7; McDaniel, 6; Rochester, 5; Texas Lutheran, 2; Trinity (Texas), 2

NAIA

Rank      Schools (First-place votes)       Points       Prev     
1 Oklahoma City (9) 249 1
2 Texas Wesleyan 213 2
3 Coastal Georgia (1) 211 4
4 Rocky Mountain 210 10
5 Keiser 201 3
6 Northwestern Ohio 196 5
7 British Columbia 168 8
8 South Carolina Beaufort 138 15
9 Taylor 137 9
10 Dalton State 134 6
11 William Carey 126 23
12 Bellevue 125 25
13 Thomas (Ga.) 105 18
14 Johnson and Wales (Fla.) 85 7
15 Point 84 16
16 Ottawa (Ariz.) 81 14
17 Morningside 76 NR
18 Missouri Valley 72 NR
19 Marymount (Calif.) 69 NR
20 Wayland Baptist 64 11
21 William Woods 55 12
22 Victoria 50 13
23 Mount Mercy 44 NR
24 Truett-McConnell 29 NR
25 Indiana Wesleyan 26 24

Dropped from ranking: Cardinal Stritch (20), Oregon Tech (22), Our Lady of the Lake (19), Park (Mo.) (21), Southeastern (Fla.) (17)

Others receiving votes: Columbia College, 24; Mobile, 24; Ottawa (Kan.), 23; The Masters University, 21; Oklahoma Wesleyan, 20; Cardinal Stritch, 19; Our Lady of the Lake, 19; Lindsey Wilson, 16; Arizona Christian, 15; Carroll (Mont.), 14; Kansas Wesleyan, 14; Southeastern (FL), 12; Cumberland, 11, Northwestern (Iowa), 11; Sterling, 10; Oregon Tech, 9; Marian (Ind.), 8; Menlo, 8; Tennessee Wesleyan, 6; Park (Mo.), 5; Jamestown, 4; Central Baptist, 3; Corban, 3; Faulkner, 2; William Penn, 1

NJCAA Division I

Rank        School (First-place votes)       Points       Prev     
1 Midland (3) 57 1
2 Indian Hills (2) 52 2
3 Eastern Florida State (1) 48 6
4 New Mexico JC 41 2
5 Iowa Western 26 4
6 Central Alabama 24 5
7 Odessa 23 7
8 Ranger 16 9
8 Western Texas 16 8
10 Hutchinson 15 10

Dropped from ranking: Dodge City (10)

Others receiving votes: Dodge City, 9; McLennan, 2; Eastern Arizona, 1

NJCAA Division II

Rank       School (First-place votes)       Points       Prev      
1 Mississippi Gulf Coast (5) 68 2
2 South Mountain (2) 65 1
3 Kirkwood CC 51 3
4 Tyler JC 45 4
5 Meridian 39 5
6 Murray State (Okla.) 39 6
7 Parkland CC 19 7
8 Mesa 18 9
9 Black Hawk CC 12 10
10 Walters State JC 11 8

Dropped from ranking: None

Others receiving votes: Des Moines Area CC, 6; Itawamba, 5; Hinds, 3; Southeast CC, 2; Copiah Lincoln, 1; Rend Lake, 1

