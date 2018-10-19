Oklahoma State remains comfy No. 1 in Bushnell/Golfweek D-I Coaches Poll

Oklahoma State, which earned its 11th national title this spring, remains No. 1 in the Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll for the ninth straight ranking.
Behind the Cowboys, though, there has been some early-season jockeying.
Duke has jumped from No. 9 to No. 2 thanks to a strong fall thus far. Georgia Tech has moved up a spot to No. 3. Pepperdine and SMU have also rocketed into the top 10.
There’s already been plenty of intrigue.
Anyway, here are the polls for Divisions I, II, and III, NAIA and NJCAA Divisions I and II:
Division I
|Rank
|School (First-place votes)
|Points
|Prev
|1
|Oklahoma State (23)
|599
|1
|2
|Duke
|549
|9
|3
|Georgia Tech (1)
|547
|4
|4
|Alabama
|527
|3
|5
|Oklahoma
|496
|2
|6
|Pepperdine
|476
|NR
|7
|SMU
|408
|21
|8
|Texas A&M
|401
|6
|9
|Illinois
|381
|17
|10
|Texas
|376
|8
|11
|USC
|354
|7
|12
|Wake Forest
|338
|NR
|13
|Vanderbilt
|303
|16
|14
|Arkansas
|268
|19
|15
|Clemson
|252
|13
|16
|BYU
|213
|NR
|16
|Louisville
|213
|23
|18
|Arizona State
|196
|11
|19
|Georgia
|175
|10
|20
|Auburn
|118
|14
|21
|Tennessee
|95
|5
|22
|LSU
|85
|12
|23
|Arkansas State
|81
|NR
|24
|South Carolina
|70
|22
|25
|California
|50
|15
Dropped from ranking: Baylor (24), Stanford (20), Texas Tech (25), UNLV (18)
Others receiving votes: Baylor, 40; UNLV, 40; North Florida, 37; Stanford, 22; USF, 22; Marquette, 13; Florida, 11; Iowa, 10; Purdue, 10; Texas Tech, 10; Nevada, 5; Kansas, 2; Northwestern, 2; Virginia, 2; Central Florida, 1; North Carolina, 1; Penn State, 1
Division II
|Rank
|School (First-place votes)
|Points
|Prev
|1
|Barry (17)
|455
|1
|2
|Lynn (1)
|423
|3
|3
|Florida Tech
|366
|6
|4
|West Florida (1)
|361
|7
|5
|Saint Leo
|356
|4
|6
|Florida Southern
|330
|2
|7
|St. Marys (Texas)
|273
|15
|8
|Western Washington
|272
|14
|9
|Nova Southeastern
|267
|5
|10
|Young Harris
|224
|18
|11
|Chico State
|221
|12
|12
|Henderson State
|199
|NR
|13
|Arkansas Tech
|198
|10
|14
|Limestone
|186
|21
|15
|Midwestern State
|177
|NR
|16
|Oklahoma Christian
|171
|25
|17
|Lincoln Memorial
|165
|17
|18
|Grand Valley State
|162
|24
|19
|Lindenwood
|145
|16
|20
|Carson-Newman
|141
|8
|21
|South Carolina-Aiken
|131
|9
|22
|Central Missouri
|120
|23
|23
|Indianapolis
|72
|11
|24
|Rollins
|59
|13
|25
|Simon Fraser
|57
|NR
Dropped from ranking: Lander (19), Newberry (20), Valdosta State (22)
Others receiving votes: Georgia Southwestern State, 51; Lander, 43; Valdosta State, 42; Missouri-St. Louis, 31; Newberry, 29; Lenoir Rhyne, 26; Washburn, 26; Colorado School of Mines, 25; Georgia College, 25; Central Oklahoma, 24; Delta State, 22; Dixie State, 21; Northeastern State, 21; Colorado Christian, 20; Wayne State (Mich.), 19; Wingate, 19; Montevallo, 17; Christian Brothers, 16; Sonoma State, 15; Queens University of Charlotte, 14; Southern Arkansas, 14; CU-Colorado Springs, 13; Lee, 13; Columbus State, 12; West Georgia, 11; Flagler, 10; Erskine, 9; CSU-Monterey Bay, 8; Tusculum, 8; Colorado State-Pueblo, 7; Palm Beach Atlantic, 7; Coker, 6; Barton, 5; CSU-East Bay, 4; Tiffin, 3; Bellarmine, 2; Western New Mexico, 2; Ferris State, 1; Findlay, 1; Southern New Hampshire, 1; Stanislaus State, 1
Division III
|Rank
|School (First-place votes)
|Points
|Prev
|1
|Emory (18)
|450
|1
|2
|Huntingdon
|414
|3
|3
|Illinois Wesleyan
|396
|5
|4
|Wittenberg
|391
|4
|5
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|379
|8
|6
|Guilford
|338
|7
|7
|Methodist
|327
|2
|8
|Washington and Lee
|326
|5
|9
|Southwestern (Texas)
|322
|12
|10
|Hope
|268
|9
|11
|North Carolina Wesleyan
|247
|25
|12
|Greensboro
|222
|15
|13
|Carnegie Mellon
|216
|11
|14
|LaGrange
|200
|19
|15
|Redlands
|156
|NR
|16
|Rhodes
|147
|10
|17
|St. John’s (Minn.)
|142
|17
|18
|Hampden-Sydney
|130
|NR
|19
|Chapman
|71
|NR
|20
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|69
|13
|21
|Pacific Lutheran
|64
|NR
|22
|Babson
|58
|NR
|23
|Whitworth
|52
|NR
|24
|Concordia (Texas)
|51
|14
|25
|Wisconsin-Eau Claire
|41
|NR
Dropped from ranking: Berry (22), California Lutheran (16), La Verne (23), Oglethorpe (18), Otterbein (21), Sewanee (24), Transylvania (20)
Others receiving votes: Transylvania, 37; Oglethorpe, 36; Willamette, 34; Ohio Wesleyan, 27; Berry, 26; La Verne, 25; California Lutheran, 21; Gustavus Adolphus, 21; Franklin and Marshall, 18; RPI, 18; Williams, 18; Allegheny, 17; Kenyon, 15; Trinity (Conn.), 11; NYU, 9; Sewanee, 7; McDaniel, 6; Rochester, 5; Texas Lutheran, 2; Trinity (Texas), 2
NAIA
|Rank
|Schools (First-place votes)
|Points
|Prev
|1
|Oklahoma City (9)
|249
|1
|2
|Texas Wesleyan
|213
|2
|3
|Coastal Georgia (1)
|211
|4
|4
|Rocky Mountain
|210
|10
|5
|Keiser
|201
|3
|6
|Northwestern Ohio
|196
|5
|7
|British Columbia
|168
|8
|8
|South Carolina Beaufort
|138
|15
|9
|Taylor
|137
|9
|10
|Dalton State
|134
|6
|11
|William Carey
|126
|23
|12
|Bellevue
|125
|25
|13
|Thomas (Ga.)
|105
|18
|14
|Johnson and Wales (Fla.)
|85
|7
|15
|Point
|84
|16
|16
|Ottawa (Ariz.)
|81
|14
|17
|Morningside
|76
|NR
|18
|Missouri Valley
|72
|NR
|19
|Marymount (Calif.)
|69
|NR
|20
|Wayland Baptist
|64
|11
|21
|William Woods
|55
|12
|22
|Victoria
|50
|13
|23
|Mount Mercy
|44
|NR
|24
|Truett-McConnell
|29
|NR
|25
|Indiana Wesleyan
|26
|24
Dropped from ranking: Cardinal Stritch (20), Oregon Tech (22), Our Lady of the Lake (19), Park (Mo.) (21), Southeastern (Fla.) (17)
Others receiving votes: Columbia College, 24; Mobile, 24; Ottawa (Kan.), 23; The Masters University, 21; Oklahoma Wesleyan, 20; Cardinal Stritch, 19; Our Lady of the Lake, 19; Lindsey Wilson, 16; Arizona Christian, 15; Carroll (Mont.), 14; Kansas Wesleyan, 14; Southeastern (FL), 12; Cumberland, 11, Northwestern (Iowa), 11; Sterling, 10; Oregon Tech, 9; Marian (Ind.), 8; Menlo, 8; Tennessee Wesleyan, 6; Park (Mo.), 5; Jamestown, 4; Central Baptist, 3; Corban, 3; Faulkner, 2; William Penn, 1
NJCAA Division I
|Rank
|School (First-place votes)
|Points
|Prev
|1
|Midland (3)
|57
|1
|2
|Indian Hills (2)
|52
|2
|3
|Eastern Florida State (1)
|48
|6
|4
|New Mexico JC
|41
|2
|5
|Iowa Western
|26
|4
|6
|Central Alabama
|24
|5
|7
|Odessa
|23
|7
|8
|Ranger
|16
|9
|8
|Western Texas
|16
|8
|10
|Hutchinson
|15
|10
Dropped from ranking: Dodge City (10)
Others receiving votes: Dodge City, 9; McLennan, 2; Eastern Arizona, 1
NJCAA Division II
|Rank
|School (First-place votes)
|Points
|Prev
|1
|Mississippi Gulf Coast (5)
|68
|2
|2
|South Mountain (2)
|65
|1
|3
|Kirkwood CC
|51
|3
|4
|Tyler JC
|45
|4
|5
|Meridian
|39
|5
|6
|Murray State (Okla.)
|39
|6
|7
|Parkland CC
|19
|7
|8
|Mesa
|18
|9
|9
|Black Hawk CC
|12
|10
|10
|Walters State JC
|11
|8
Dropped from ranking: None
Others receiving votes: Des Moines Area CC, 6; Itawamba, 5; Hinds, 3; Southeast CC, 2; Copiah Lincoln, 1; Rend Lake, 1
Comments