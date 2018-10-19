Scott Piercy explains noteworthy outfit that's helped push him to CJ Cup lead

Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

PGA Tour

Scott Piercy has garnered some attention in pushing out to the lead at the CJ Cup, but it’s not all about his barrage of birdies.

The 39-year-old has also gotten people talking thanks to the attire he has chosen for this event, specifically his headwear.

JEJU, SOUTH KOREA – OCTOBER 19: Scott Piercy of United States plays a tee shot on the 14th hole during the second round of the CJ Cup at the Nine Bridges on October 19, 2018 in Jeju, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

The comments are certainly warranted, as this isn’t a PGA Tour player’s normal look for headwear.

But Piercy offered a succinct and interesting backstory on the outfit Friday via Twitter:

So there you go.

And hey, he’s the 36-hole leader. So whatever he’s wearing … it’s working.

