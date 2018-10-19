Scott Piercy explains noteworthy outfit that's helped push him to CJ Cup lead

Scott Piercy has garnered some attention in pushing out to the lead at the CJ Cup, but it’s not all about his barrage of birdies.
The 39-year-old has also gotten people talking thanks to the attire he has chosen for this event, specifically his headwear.
The comments are certainly warranted, as this isn’t a PGA Tour player’s normal look for headwear.
But Piercy offered a succinct and interesting backstory on the outfit Friday via Twitter:
So there you go.
And hey, he’s the 36-hole leader. So whatever he’s wearing … it’s working.
Comments