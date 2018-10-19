Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Tee times, pairings, TV info: 2018 CJ Cup, Round 3

The CJ Cup continues Saturday at the Club at Nine Bridges on Jeju Island in South Korea.

Here are the pairings, tee times and TV info for the third round:

Round 3 Pairings, Tee Times – Friday

(All times Eastern)

OFF TEE NO. 1

  • 8:30 p.m.: Brandt Snedeker, Jason Dufner, Peter Uihlein
  • 8:40 p.m.: Paul Casey, Jason Day, Adam Scott
  • 8:50 p.m.: Brian Gay, Dong Seop Maeng, Ernie Els
  • 9 p.m.: Rod Pampling, Patton Kizzire, Keith Mitchell
  • 9:10 p.m.: Louis Oosthuizen, Tae Hee Lee, Justin Thomas
  • 9:20 p.m.: Rafa Cabrera Bello, Graeme McDowell, J.B. Holmes
  • 9:30 p.m.: Si Woo Kim, Sung Kang, Ryan Palmer
  • 9:40 p.m.: Kevin Na, Brice Garnett, Adam Hadwin
  • 9:50 p.m.: Jimmy Walker, Cameron Smith, Joel Dahmen
  • 10 p.m.: Brian Harman, J.J. Spaun, Andrew Putnam
  • 10:10 p.m.: Jamie Lovemark, Pat Perez, Gary Woodland
  • 10:20 p.m.: Alex Noren, Ian Poulter, Ryan Armour
  • 10:30 p.m.: Scott Piercy, Brooks Koepka, Chez Reavie

OFF TEE NO. 10

  • 8:30 p.m.: Ted Potter Jr., Sungjae Im, Kyle Stanley
  • 8:40 p.m.: Nick Watney, James Hahn, C.T. Pan
  • 8:50 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Kevin Tway, Austin Cook
  • 9 p.m.: Brian Stuard, Beau Hossler, Tyrrell Hatton
  • 9:10 p.m.: Brendan Steele, Michael Kim, Ryan Moore
  • 9:20 p.m.: Joaquin Niemann, Marc Leishman, Danny Willett
  • 9:30 p.m.: Stewart Cink, Charl Schwartzel, Abraham Ancer
  • 9:40 p.m.: Hyungjoon Lee, Charley Hoffman, Byeong Hun An
  • 9:50 p.m.: Kevin Chappell, Chesson Hadley, Charles Howell III
  • 10 p.m.: Branden Grace, Emiliano Grillo, Billy Horschel
  • 10:10 p.m.: Sanghyun Park, Xander Schauffele, Shubhankar Sharma
  • 10:20 p.m.: Jason Kokrak, Whee Kim, Kyoung-Hoon Lee
  • 10:30 p.m.: Doyeob Mun, Hyun-woo Ryu, Minchel Choi

TV schedule

(All times Eastern)

Friday: Golf Channel (10 p.m.-2 a.m.)
Saturday: Golf Channel (10 p.m.-2 a.m.)

