Tee times, pairings, TV info: 2018 CJ Cup, Round 3

The CJ Cup continues Saturday at the Club at Nine Bridges on Jeju Island in South Korea.
Here are the pairings, tee times and TV info for the third round:
Round 3 Pairings, Tee Times – Friday
(All times Eastern)
OFF TEE NO. 1
- 8:30 p.m.: Brandt Snedeker, Jason Dufner, Peter Uihlein
- 8:40 p.m.: Paul Casey, Jason Day, Adam Scott
- 8:50 p.m.: Brian Gay, Dong Seop Maeng, Ernie Els
- 9 p.m.: Rod Pampling, Patton Kizzire, Keith Mitchell
- 9:10 p.m.: Louis Oosthuizen, Tae Hee Lee, Justin Thomas
- 9:20 p.m.: Rafa Cabrera Bello, Graeme McDowell, J.B. Holmes
- 9:30 p.m.: Si Woo Kim, Sung Kang, Ryan Palmer
- 9:40 p.m.: Kevin Na, Brice Garnett, Adam Hadwin
- 9:50 p.m.: Jimmy Walker, Cameron Smith, Joel Dahmen
- 10 p.m.: Brian Harman, J.J. Spaun, Andrew Putnam
- 10:10 p.m.: Jamie Lovemark, Pat Perez, Gary Woodland
- 10:20 p.m.: Alex Noren, Ian Poulter, Ryan Armour
- 10:30 p.m.: Scott Piercy, Brooks Koepka, Chez Reavie
OFF TEE NO. 10
- 8:30 p.m.: Ted Potter Jr., Sungjae Im, Kyle Stanley
- 8:40 p.m.: Nick Watney, James Hahn, C.T. Pan
- 8:50 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Kevin Tway, Austin Cook
- 9 p.m.: Brian Stuard, Beau Hossler, Tyrrell Hatton
- 9:10 p.m.: Brendan Steele, Michael Kim, Ryan Moore
- 9:20 p.m.: Joaquin Niemann, Marc Leishman, Danny Willett
- 9:30 p.m.: Stewart Cink, Charl Schwartzel, Abraham Ancer
- 9:40 p.m.: Hyungjoon Lee, Charley Hoffman, Byeong Hun An
- 9:50 p.m.: Kevin Chappell, Chesson Hadley, Charles Howell III
- 10 p.m.: Branden Grace, Emiliano Grillo, Billy Horschel
- 10:10 p.m.: Sanghyun Park, Xander Schauffele, Shubhankar Sharma
- 10:20 p.m.: Jason Kokrak, Whee Kim, Kyoung-Hoon Lee
- 10:30 p.m.: Doyeob Mun, Hyun-woo Ryu, Minchel Choi
TV schedule
(All times Eastern)
Friday: Golf Channel (10 p.m.-2 a.m.)
Saturday: Golf Channel (10 p.m.-2 a.m.)
