Tee times, pairings, TV info: 2018 CJ Cup, Round 3

The CJ Cup continues Saturday at the Club at Nine Bridges on Jeju Island in South Korea.

Here are the pairings, tee times and TV info for the third round:

Round 3 Pairings, Tee Times – Friday

(All times Eastern)

OFF TEE NO. 1

8:30 p.m.: Brandt Snedeker, Jason Dufner, Peter Uihlein

8:40 p.m.: Paul Casey, Jason Day, Adam Scott

8:50 p.m.: Brian Gay, Dong Seop Maeng, Ernie Els

9 p.m.: Rod Pampling, Patton Kizzire, Keith Mitchell

9:10 p.m.: Louis Oosthuizen, Tae Hee Lee, Justin Thomas

9:20 p.m.: Rafa Cabrera Bello, Graeme McDowell, J.B. Holmes

9:30 p.m.: Si Woo Kim, Sung Kang, Ryan Palmer

9:40 p.m.: Kevin Na, Brice Garnett, Adam Hadwin

9:50 p.m.: Jimmy Walker, Cameron Smith, Joel Dahmen

10 p.m.: Brian Harman, J.J. Spaun, Andrew Putnam

10:10 p.m.: Jamie Lovemark, Pat Perez, Gary Woodland

10:20 p.m.: Alex Noren, Ian Poulter, Ryan Armour

Alex Noren, Ian Poulter, Ryan Armour 10:30 p.m.: Scott Piercy, Brooks Koepka, Chez Reavie

OFF TEE NO. 10

8:30 p.m.: Ted Potter Jr., Sungjae Im, Kyle Stanley

8:40 p.m.: Nick Watney, James Hahn, C.T. Pan

8:50 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Kevin Tway, Austin Cook

9 p.m.: Brian Stuard, Beau Hossler, Tyrrell Hatton

9:10 p.m.: Brendan Steele, Michael Kim, Ryan Moore

9:20 p.m.: Joaquin Niemann, Marc Leishman, Danny Willett

9:30 p.m.: Stewart Cink, Charl Schwartzel, Abraham Ancer

9:40 p.m.: Hyungjoon Lee, Charley Hoffman, Byeong Hun An

9:50 p.m.: Kevin Chappell, Chesson Hadley, Charles Howell III

10 p.m.: Branden Grace, Emiliano Grillo, Billy Horschel

10:10 p.m.: Sanghyun Park, Xander Schauffele, Shubhankar Sharma

10:20 p.m.: Jason Kokrak, Whee Kim, Kyoung-Hoon Lee

Jason Kokrak, Whee Kim, Kyoung-Hoon Lee 10:30 p.m.: Doyeob Mun, Hyun-woo Ryu, Minchel Choi

TV schedule

Friday: Golf Channel (10 p.m.-2 a.m.)

Saturday: Golf Channel (10 p.m.-2 a.m.)