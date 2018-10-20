VIDEO: Sergio Garcia shows off soccer skills with insane left-footed goal

The soccer skills of Sergio Garcia are seriously no joke.

The Andalucia Valderrama Masters is in progress this week on the European Tour and those in attendance have apparently enjoyed their downtime. For some, that included a fun player-caddie soccer match.

The European Tour captured some footage of that here, and it’s pretty cool:

Players 🆚 Caddies The biggest football derby in golf. pic.twitter.com/nplylmVJeE — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) October 19, 2018

But hold on a minute … a little over 40 seconds into that video there was a magical goal via a beautiful left-footed curving strike.

That moment came from none other than Garcia, and we weren’t the only ones who noticed.

Don’t ever accuse Garcia of being one-dimensional.

Garcia is a lifelong Real Madrid fan and had the honor in 2017 of performing the ceremonial kick-off at the La Liga Clasico match between Real Madrid and Barcelona.

He seemed to show good form there, too, and that was also a left-footed strike.

It’s probably too late for Garcia to be a soccer star – and he’s still too good at golf anyway to give that up considering he currently leads at Valderrama – but a note to all: Golf isn’t the only sport where Garcia has skills.