Tavistock Collegiate Invitational preview

The Tavistock Collegiate Invitational, annually boasting one of college golf’s top fields, returns this weekend at Isleworth Golf and Country Club in Windermere, Fla.

The action commences Sunday, with eight of the top 25 teams in the country in the field.

Texas, ranked ninth, is the highest rated team in the field. Illinois is next closest at No. 15 with No. 17 Vanderbilt and No. 20 LSU rounding out the top-20 teams in the field.

California, ranked 23rd, is the defending champion and returns this week in an attempt to go back-to-back.

Below is the full primer on what to expect:

• • •

What: Tavistock Collegiate Invitational

Where: Isleworth Golf and Country Club, Windermere, Fla.

When: Oct. 21-23

Format: 54-hole stroke play

Field: