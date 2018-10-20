Tee times, pairings, TV info: 2018 CJ Cup, final round

The CJ Cup continues at the Club at Nine Bridges on Jeju Island in South Korea.
Here are the pairings, tee times and TV info for the final round:
Final Round Pairings, Tee Times – Saturday
(All times Eastern)
OFF TEE NO. 1
- 8:30 p.m.: Marc Leishman, Abraham Ancer, Adam Hadwin
- 8:40 p.m.: Patton Kizzire, Beau Hossler, Joaquin Niemann
- 8:50 p.m.: Dong Seop Maeng, Ernie Els, Kevin Tway
- 9 p.m.: Brice Garnett, Andrew Putnam, Shubhankar Sharma
- 9:10 p.m.: Alex Noren, Tyrrell Hatton, Louis Oosthuizen
- 9:20 p.m.: Graeme McDowell, Sung Kang, Kevin Na
- 9:30 p.m.: J.B. Holmes, Ryan Palmer, Austin Cook
- 9:40 p.m.: J.J. Spaun, Hideki Matsuyama, Keith Mitchell
- 9:50 p.m.: Paul Casey, Brendan Steele, Si Woo Kim
- 10 p.m.: Ted Potter Jr., Jason Day, Ryan Armour
- 10:10 p.m.: Pat Perez, Gary Woodland, Chez Reavie
- 10:20 p.m.: Rafa Cabrera Bello, Cameron Smith, Jamie Lovemark
- 10:30 p.m.: Brooks Koepka, Ian Poulter, Scott Piercy
OFF TEE NO. 10
- 8:30 p.m.: Charley Hoffman, Joel Dahmen, Emiliano Grillo
- 8:40 p.m.: Jason Dufner, Sungjae Im, Kyle Stanley
- 8:50 p.m.: Adam Scott, Nick Watney, C.T. Pan
- 9 p.m.: Justin Thomas, Brian Harman, Brandt Snedeker
- 9:10 p.m.: Peter Uihlein, Rod Pampling, Danny Willett
- 9:20 p.m.: James Hahn, Brian Gay, Tae Hee Lee
- 9:30 p.m.: Ryan Moore, Charl Schwartzel, Byeong Hun An
- 9:40 p.m.: Jimmy Walker, Kevin Chappell, Branden Grace
- 9:50 p.m.: Brian Stuard, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Stewart Cink
- 10 p.m.: Charles Howell III, Billy Horschel, Sanghyun Park
- 10:10 p.m.: Chesson Hadley, Xander Schauffele, Whee Kim
- 10:20 p.m.: Doyeob Mun, Hyungjoon Lee, Jason Kokrak
- 10:30 p.m.: Michael Kim, Minchel Choi, Hyun-woo Ryu
TV schedule
(All times Eastern)
Saturday: Golf Channel (10 p.m.-2 a.m.)
