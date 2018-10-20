Tee times, pairings, TV info: 2018 CJ Cup, final round

By: Kevin Casey | October 20, 2018 9:07 am

The CJ Cup continues at the Club at Nine Bridges on Jeju Island in South Korea.

Here are the pairings, tee times and TV info for the final round:

Final Round Pairings, Tee Times – Saturday

(All times Eastern)

OFF TEE NO. 1

8:30 p.m.: Marc Leishman, Abraham Ancer, Adam Hadwin

OFF TEE NO. 10

8:30 p.m.: Charley Hoffman, Joel Dahmen, Emiliano Grillo

TV schedule

(All times Eastern)

Saturday: Golf Channel (10 p.m.-2 a.m.)