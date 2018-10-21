Brooks Koepka closes in 29 to win CJ Cup, secure World No. 1

Here’s a recap of the final round of the CJ Cup at the Club at Nine Bridges in Jeju Island, South Korea:

WINNER: If you want to become World No. 1 for the first time in style, Brooks Koepka has offered the definitive template.

Koepka played his final four holes Sunday in 4 under, chipping in for birdie at the 70th hole and punctuating with an eagle at the 72nd to close out an 8-under 64, a 21-under total and a four-shot victory.

The 28-year-old needed to finish solo second or better to become World No. 1 for the first time. Well, he did so emphatically with this triumphant win.

Koepka did not have his best stuff on the front nine, as he traded three birdies with a pair of bogeys. By early in the back nine, Gary Woodland had caught him for a share of the lead.

But Koepka would close in 7-under 29 to remove all doubt.

The three-time major champion earned his fifth PGA Tour title overall with the triumph. He played his final 54 holes in 20 under.

JUST MISSED: Woodland made 11 birdies on the day as he closed in 63. But he couldn’t surpass Koepka in the end. Woodland ended up in solo second at 17 under. Ryan Palmer closed with seven straight birdies for a 62 that boosted him to T-3 at 15 under alongside Rafa Cabrera Bello.

SHOT OF THE DAY: It was that birdie chip-in that really sealed things for Koepka (as it pushed his cushion to two), and here it is in all its glory…

SHORT SHOTS: Jason Day closes in 67 to finish in a tie for fifth at 12 under. … Ian Poulter ties for 10th at 10 under. … Defending champion Justin Thomas ties for 36th at 5 under.

