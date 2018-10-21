What Brooks Koepka said after winning CJ Cup

Brooks Koepka captured the CJ Cup on Sunday for his fifth PGA Tour title and became World No. 1 in the process.

Here’s what he had to say after this monumental triumph.

On becoming World No. 1 for the first time:

“It’s unbelievable. Look at where I started, my first pro start was in Switzerland, and I don’t think I could’ve said 6 years later that I’d be No. 1 in the world. … I’m so happy right now, I don’t even know what to say.”

On his putter carrying him to victory:

“My putting was so good this week. I felt like I hit the ball average enough, but my putting was very impressive this week. I don’t think I missed anything that I felt like I should’ve made.”

On his crucial birdie chip-in on the 70th hole:

“It was a great lie, it couldn’t have been sitting any better. Everything was going with me, and the ball was sitting up pretty high and I knew I could put some spin on it. But where I had to land it was a little left-to-right slope and then it was going down a slope and just kept feeding away. All I was trying to do was make sure it got on that bottom tier and if it got on that bottom tier it was probably going to be no more than 8 feet away.”

• • •

