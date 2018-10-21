European Tour power rankings: Oct. 22-28, 2018

Here are the Golfweek European Tour power rankings for the week of Oct. 22-28, 2018:

10. Rafa Cabrera Bello

Pair of closing 65s gives him T-3 in CJ Cup and moves him into top 10.

9. Eddie Pepperell

Steps up a league this week with his debut WGC appearance in HSBC Champions.

8. Rory McIlroy

Returns to action at HSBC Champions after Ryder Cup, but has he worked on iffy putting stroke in the interim?

7. Alex Noren

T-18 at CJ Cup continues impressive year on PGA Tour. All that’s missing is the W.

6. Henrik Stenson

Has to be a strong contender in HSBC Champions after consecutive runner-up finishes the past two years.

5. Ian Poulter

Holds a 70.10 stroke average on 2018 Euro Tour, on course to beat his 70.21 average of 2012.

4. Sergio Garcia

Continues impressive play from Ryder Cup at Valderrama to stand on verge of 15th Euro Tour win.

3. Justin Rose

Averaging 69.61 strokes per round on Euro tour this year, looking to beat his 69.55 average of 2012.

2. Tommy Fleetwood

Has hit 74.5 percent of greens on Euro Tour this year to rank fourth in that category.

1. Francesco Molinari

Driving the ball longer than recent years with 303.79 yards per drive on Euro Tour, almost 7 yards longer than last year.