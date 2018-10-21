> THE FORECADDIE



TaylorMade will not attend 2019 PGA Show

> BY THE NUMBERS

Distance off tee not ultimate advantage for PGA Tour players (Dusek)

> AROUND THE TOURS

PGA Tour: Brooks Koepka takes over World No. 1, wins CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges (Kilbridge)

LPGA: Danielle Kang overcomes mental battles to win LPGA Shanghai (Nichols)

European Tour: Sergio Garcia still leads at Valderrama as Monday finish awaits (Tait)

PGA Tour Champions: Woody Austin takes Dominion Energy Charity Classic (Kilbridge)

> POWER RANKINGS

PGA Tour

20. Gary Woodland

19. Marc Leishman

18. Paul Casey

17. Jordan Spieth

16. Jon Rahm

15-1. Click here

LPGA

10. Lexi Thompson

9. Lydia Ko

8-1. Click here

European Tour

10. Rafa Cabrera Bello

9. Eddie Pepperell

8-1. Click here

> LPGA PERSPECTIVE



Alison Lee seeks consistency as LPGA Q-Series approaches (Nichols)

> EURO PERSPECTIVE

Scottish resurgence evident on European Challenge Tour (Tait)

> COLLEGES

Georgia Southern’s Steven Fisk healthy, back on a tear (Casey)

> GOLF LIFE



Millennial man: A 55-year journey to 1,000 career golf courses (Keith Kanouse – Special to Golfweek)

> MEDIA

Was Johnny Miller really TV’s Mr. Nice Guy? (Kaufmann)

> SCOREBOARD

Full results and rankings from tours around the world

PGA Tour schedule, results: 2018-19 season

> THE 19TH HOLE

Tom Doak taking on old rival, your notions with new course (Lynch)

> THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE

PGA Tour joins forces with Euros in China (Lusk)

> IMAGE CREDITS

(Cover: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images; The Forecaddie: David Dusek/Golfweek; By The Numbers: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports; Around the Tours: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images (Koepka), Jung Yeon-Je/AFP/Getty Images, Christopher Lee/Getty Images; Power Rankings: Park Ji-ho/Yonhap via AP (Koepka); Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP (Henderson); Stuart Franklin/Getty Images (Molinari); LPGA Perspective: VCG/VCG via Getty Images; Euro Perspective: Harry How/Getty Images; Colleges: Georgia Southern Athletics; Golf Life: Courtesy Keith Kanouse; Media: Warren Little/Getty Images; The 19th Hole: Sand Valley Resort; Above: Zhe Ji/Getty Images)

> LAST TIME

UNLEASHED



MORE: Contact us | Subscribe to print edition | Free email newsletters