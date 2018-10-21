Digital Edition
Oct. 22, 2018

JEJU, SOUTH KOREA - OCTOBER 21: Brooks Koepka of United States celebrates after wining putt on the 18th green during the final round of the CJ Cup at the Nine Bridges on October 21, 2018 in Jeju, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

> THE FORECADDIE

Justin Rose's TaylorMade gear
TaylorMade will not attend 2019 PGA Show

> BY THE NUMBERS

Dustin JohnsonDistance off tee not ultimate advantage for PGA Tour players (Dusek)

> AROUND THE TOURS

JEJU, SOUTH KOREA - OCTOBER 21: Brooks Koepka of United States poses with the trophy after winning the CJ Cup at the Nine Bridges on October 21, 2018 in Jeju, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

PGA Tour:  Brooks Koepka takes over World No. 1, wins CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges (Kilbridge)

LPGA: Danielle Kang overcomes mental battles to win LPGA Shanghai (Nichols)

European Tour: Sergio Garcia still leads at Valderrama as Monday finish awaits (Tait)

PGA Tour Champions: Woody Austin takes Dominion Energy Charity Classic (Kilbridge)

> POWER RANKINGS

Brooks Koepka of the United States reacts with his caddie after his shot on the 16th hole during the final round of the CJ Cup PGA golf tournament at Nine Bridges on Jeju Island, South Korea, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. (Park Ji-ho/Yonhap via AP)

PGA Tour
20. Gary Woodland
19. Marc Leishman
18. Paul Casey
17. Jordan Spieth
16. Jon Rahm
Canada's Brooke Henderson is wrapped in a Canadian flag as she celebrates her win at the Women's Canadian Open golf tournament in Regina, Saskatchewan, Sunday Aug. 26, 2018. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)

LPGA
10. Lexi Thompson
9. Lydia Ko
PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 30: Francesco Molinari of Europe celebrates winning The Ryder Cup during singles matches of the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National on September 30, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

European Tour
10. Rafa Cabrera Bello
9. Eddie Pepperell
> LPGA PERSPECTIVE

SANYA, CHINA - NOVEMBER 10: Alison Lee of United States in action during the third round of the Blue Bay LPGA at Jian Lake Blue Bay golf course on November 10, 2017 in Sanya, China. (Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images)
Alison Lee seeks consistency as LPGA Q-Series approaches (Nichols)

> EURO PERSPECTIVE

GULLANE, SCOTLAND - JULY 14: Russell Knox of ScotlandScottish resurgence evident on European Challenge Tour (Tait)

> COLLEGES

Georgia Southern’s Steven Fisk healthy, back on a tear (Casey)

> GOLF LIFE


Millennial man: A 55-year journey to 1,000 career golf courses (Keith Kanouse – Special to Golfweek)

> MEDIA

Johnny Miller stands on the 18th green of the Silverado Resort North Course during the trophy presentation of the Safeway Open PGA golf tournament Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, in Napa, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)Was Johnny Miller really TV’s Mr. Nice Guy? (Kaufmann)

> SCOREBOARD

Full results and rankings from tours around the world

PGA Tour schedule, results: 2018-19 season

> THE 19TH HOLE

Tom Doak taking on old rival, your notions with new course (Lynch)

> THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE

(Photo by Zhe Ji/Getty Images)PGA Tour joins forces with Euros in China (Lusk)

> IMAGE CREDITS

