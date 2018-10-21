PGA Tour Champions: Woody Austin takes Dominion Energy Charity Classic

PGA Tour Champions

What: Dominion Energy Charity Classic

Where: The Country Club of Virginia, Richmond, Va.

Winner: Woody Austin

Money: $305,000

Score: 11-under 205

Buzz: Austin shot 3-under 69 in the final round with a birdie on 18 to lock up the victory. The 54-year-old finished one shot ahead of Bernhard Langer, who was eyeing back-to-back victories after last week’s SAS Championship triumph. Langer shot 2-under 70 Sunday to finish solo second in the first of three Charles Schwab Cup Playoff events. … Jay Haas led by two entering the final round but carded a 2-over 74 to finish T-3 with Fran Quinn and Kent Jones at 9 under. Haas, 64, was looking to become the oldest winner in PGA Tour Champions history. … It was the fourth senior win for Austin and first since he won three times during the 2016 season. A four-time PGA Tour winner, Austin had seven additional top-10 finishes this season including a T-2 at the Principal Charity Classic in June. Gwk