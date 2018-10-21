Here are the exclusive Golfweek PGA Tour golf power rankings for the week of Oct. 22-28, 2018:

20. Gary Woodland

Has started the new season with back-to-back top-5 finishes, including a solo second at CJ Cup.

19. Marc Leishman

Follows victory in Malaysia with T-18 finish and 68-66 weekend at CJ Cup.

18. Paul Casey

Third-round 66 helped him share 18th in South Korea, his second consecutive top-20 finish to start the new season.

17. Jordan Spieth

Will tee it up next in Las Vegas on Nov. 1-4 alongside a field that includes Rickie Fowler and Bryson DeChambeau.

16. Jon Rahm

Enters this week’s WGC-HSBC Champions without a top-10 finish since the PGA Championship.

15. Patrick Reed

Will be interesting to see how things go as he returns to competition in Shanghai.

14. Bubba Watson

He will not make the trip to China this week as he skips the first WGC event of the season.

13. Rickie Fowler

Also will not fly to China for the WGC-HSBC Champions, returning next at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

12. Tony Finau

Gets his season started in China as he looks to build off a strong performance from last season.

11. Webb Simpson

Skipping all of the PGA Tour’s Asian Swing tournaments this fall and next plays in Las Vegas.

10. Jason Day

Began his new season with a T-5 finish at the CJ Cup, where he shot 65-67 on the weekend.

9. Tommy Fleetwood

Continues Race to Dubai play this week at the WGC-HSBC Champions.

8. Tiger Woods

Spent some time in Pebble Beach last week for his annual Tiger Woods Invitational.

7. Rory McIlroy

Returns to WGC-HSBC Champions, where he last played in 2016, tying for fourth.

6. Bryson DeChambeau

Begins new season at the Shriners Open, where he shared seventh a year ago.

5. Francesco Molinari

Can further pad his Race to Dubai lead this week in Shanghai.

4. Dustin Johnson

Loses his World No. 1 ranking but can get it back this week at the WGC-HSBC Champions.

3. Justin Rose

Riding streak of four top-10s in a row entering WGC event in Shanghai.

2. Justin Thomas

Heads back to the U.S. after T-5 at CIMB and disappointing T-36 at CJ Cup, where he was defending.

1. Brooks Koepka

Won CJ Cup with Sunday back nine of 29 and also moved to World No. 1 for the first time.