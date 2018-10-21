LPGA power rankings: Oct. 22-28, 2018

Here are the exclusive Golfweek LPGA power rankings for the week of Oct. 22-28, 2018:

10. Lexi Thompson

Extended break for Thompson, who is in danger of going winless on the LPGA for the first time since 2012.

9. Lydia Ko

Closing 66 vaulted the Kiwi into a share of second, her third top-3 of the season.

8. Inbee Park

There are three Parks in the field at this week’s Swinging Skirts, but the Hall of Famer is not among them.

7. Georgia Hall

Pulled out of three Asian events to be with her boyfriend after the death of his mother. Plans to return at CME on Nov. 15-18.

6. Sei Young Kim

Secured second runner-up finish in her last three starts. Will try to do one better in Taiwan.

5. Minjee Lee

Only managed two birdies in closing 73 in China, notching a share of 14th. Ranks second in CME Race to the Globe.

4. So Yeon Ryu

Returned to action after an off week not quite as sharp as the Crown. Will see her again in Taiwan.

3. Brooke Henderson

Final back nine at the Buick included an eagle and a double. Added up to a T-26, her worst finish in four months.

2. Sung Hyun Park

Never broke 70 in China, taking a share of 26th. Still struggling to find consistency.

1. Ariya Jutanugarn

Share of second in Shanghai gives Jutanugarn her 11th top-5 finish of 2018. Leads tour with 15 top-10s. Gwk