Jan Stephenson claims Margot Robbie wants to play her in a movie

Jan Stephenson will be inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2019. And if a certain actress has her way, Stephenson’s story may be on the silver screen in the future.

The Aussie, who primarily played in the 1970s and 80s, won three majors and captured 16 LPGA titles in her career. She also gained notoriety (and got plenty of criticism) in her time for marketing her appearance to help the tour.

Apparently a fellow countrywoman is interested enough in Stephenson’s story to play her in a movie.

As Stephenson, 66, told Golf Australia’s Inside the Ropes podcast, actress Margot Robbie has expressed interest in the golfer’s life story.

“We’ve talked about doing a movie. Margot Robbie wants to play me,” Stephenson told Golf Australia.

Robbie, 28, is an Australian who first made a splash for her role in “The Wolf of Wall Street” and has furthered her notoriety as an actress with roles in “Suicide Squad” and “I, Tonya.” She portrayed Tanya Harding in “I, Tonya,” a role that earned her an Oscar nomination.

Time will tell if this chatter ends up going somewhere. But it’s an interesting possibility in the meantime.