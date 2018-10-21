Professional golf schedule: Oct. 22-28, 2018

Here is the professional golf schedule for the week of Oct. 22-28, 2018:
PGA Tour/European Tour
What: WGC-HSBC Champions
When: Oct. 25-28, Sheshan International GC
Where: Shanghai, China
LPGA
What: Swinging Skirts LPGA Taiwan Championship
When: Oct. 25-28
Where: Ta Shee Golf & Country Club, Taipei, Taiwan
PGA Tour Champions
What: Invesco QQQ Championship
When: Oct. 26-28
Where: Sherwood Country Club, Thousand Oaks, Calif. Gwk
