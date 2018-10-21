Digital Edition
Professional golf schedule: Oct. 22-28, 2018

Here is the professional golf schedule for the week of Oct. 22-28, 2018:

PGA Tour/European Tour

What: WGC-HSBC Champions
When: Oct. 25-28, Sheshan International GC
Where: Shanghai, China

PGA Tour

What: Sanderson Farms Championship
When: Oct. 25-28
Where: Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.

LPGA

What: Swinging Skirts LPGA Taiwan Championship
When: Oct. 25-28
Where: Ta Shee Golf & Country Club, Taipei, Taiwan

PGA Tour Champions

What: Invesco QQQ Championship
When: Oct. 26-28
Where: Sherwood Country Club, Thousand Oaks, Calif. Gwk

