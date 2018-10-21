Digital Edition
Scoreboard: Oct. 15-21, 2018

Here is a look at scores, statistics and rankings from the week in golf:

PGA Tour

CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges

Nine Bridges, Jeju Island, South Korea, Oct. 18-21

Winner: Brooks Koepka | Full results, earnings

LPGA

Buick LPGA Shanghai

Qizhong Garden Golf Club, Shanghai, China, Oct. 18-21

Winner: Danielle Kang | Full results, earnings

PGA Tour Champions

Dominion Energy Charity Classic

Country Club of Virginia, Richmond, Va., Oct. 19-21

Winner: Woody Austin  | Full results, earnings

Other pro tours

College

Men

Women

Standings

Money leaders

Rankings

