Here is a look at scores, statistics and rankings from the week in golf:
PGA Tour
CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges
Nine Bridges, Jeju Island, South Korea, Oct. 18-21
Winner: Brooks Koepka | Full results, earnings
• • •
LPGA
Buick LPGA Shanghai
Qizhong Garden Golf Club, Shanghai, China, Oct. 18-21
Winner: Danielle Kang | Full results, earnings
• • •
PGA Tour Champions
Dominion Energy Charity Classic
Country Club of Virginia, Richmond, Va., Oct. 19-21
Winner: Woody Austin | Full results, earnings
• • •
Other pro tours
- PGA Tour Latinoamerica: Diners Club Peru Open
- European Challenge Tour: Foshan Open
- Japan Tour: Bridgestone Open
- Sunshine Tour: Vodacom Origins of Golf Parys
- Asian Development Tour: PGM MIDF Championship
• • •
College
Men
- Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate
- Pepsi Cola Classic
- Quail Valley Collegiate
- Autotrader Collegiate Classic
- Jim Rivers Intercollegiate
- Herb Wimberly Intercollegiate
- Golfweek Division III Fall Invitational
Women
- Betsy Rawls Longhorn Invite
- Stanford Invitational
- Cardinal Cup
- Magnolia Invitational
- Maryb S. Kauth Invitational
- FAU Fall Invitational
- Fred Marx Invitational
- Golfweek Division III Fall Invitational
• • •
Standings
• • •
Money leaders
• • •
Comments