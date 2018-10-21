Sergio Garcia still leads at Valderrama as Monday finish awaits

Sergio Garcia has been forced to wait an extra day to record his 15th European Tour win after more bad weather caused further disruption in the $2.9 million Valderrama Andalucia Masters.

With the tournament already reduced to 54 holes after repeated weather delays, Garcia and the rest of the field had to get off the 1997 Ryder Cup venue because of the threat of lightning. The Spaniard had only completed seven holes of his third and final round when play was suspended at 1:49 p.m. local time.

Defending champion Garcia sits on 10 under and holds a three-shot lead, but his overnight sleep won’t be quite as comfortable since Lee Westwood is the player putting pressure on the tournament host.

Garcia, who began the day with a four-shot lead over England’s Ashley Chesters, was level par for his seven holes. Westwood played his opening eight holes in 4 under to move into second place on his own on 7 under. Shane Lowry and Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano share third place on 6 under.

Westwood parred his opening hole and then birdied the next three holes to move up the leaderboard. He then birdied the par-4 eighth hole to reach 7 under and give himself a fighting chance of his 24th European Tour victory and first since the 2014 Maybank Malaysian Open.

Play will resume tomorrow at 9:10 a.m. local time.