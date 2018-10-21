USC's Justin Suh wins at Golf Club of Georgia in 1st event as No. 1 amateur

Justin Suh wasted no time in validating his No. 1 position in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

The USC senior from San Jose, Calif., who replaced Ole Miss senior Braden Thornberry at No. 1 in the world on Wednesday, shot 14-under 202 to win the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate on Sunday in Alpharetta, Ga.

The Trojans also won, edging Clemson by a shot at 22 under.

Suh was consistent throughout the tournament. He opened with back-to-back 5-under 67s and made just five bogeys all week. His final-round, 4-under 68 included four birdies in his last seven holes as Suh topped Georgia Tech junior Luke Schniederjans and Clemson sophomore Turk Pettit by four shots.

The victory marks Suh’s first of the season and seventh of his career. USC won for the first time since last spring’s Pac-12 Championship as the eighth-ranked Trojans topped a field that included No. 2 Duke, No. 4 Georgia Tech, No. 5 Alabama, No. 11 Texas A&M and No. 12 Wake Forest.